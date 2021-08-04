Sporting Bengal United look to bounce back in the FA Cup

Published: 8:44 AM August 4, 2021

Sporting Bengal United will look to put a miserable start to the new Essex Senior League season behind them as they face White Ensign in the FA Cup.

Bengal will welcome their league rivals to Mile End Stadium in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday where the winners will bag £1,125 and the losers will receive £375.

They do however head into the fixture of the back of two defeats since the start of the league campaign as they lost 3-0 to Stanway Rovers on Tuesday after a 2-1 defeat at Southend Manor on Saturday, with Terry Amoafa scoring their goal.

Manager Imrul Gazi said: “Never too high. Never too low. Tough loss, as I felt my Sporting Bengal lads deserved much more.

Sporting Bengal United in action against Southend Manor - Credit: Tim Edwards

“But still a very new team and was happy with most of what I saw. Can take a lot of positives as we look to build on this. Its a long season. Well done Southend Manor.”