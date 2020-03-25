Search

St Paul’s Way Trust School recognised at inaugural Sport Gives Back Awards

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 March 2020

Phil Akerman, of St Paul's Way Trust, receives the Greenhouse Sports award at the Sport Gives Back Awards ceremony from Greg Rusedksi (pic Baz Seal)

Phil Akerman, of St Paul's Way Trust, receives the Greenhouse Sports award at the Sport Gives Back Awards ceremony from Greg Rusedksi (pic Baz Seal)

Baz Seal

East London’s St Paul’s Way Trust School was among the winners at the inaugural Sport Gives Back Awards in London recently.

The event celebrated the achievements of individuals, groups and organisations who have transformed the lives of others through sport.

Ten charities from across the country selected nominees who have made a major impact on individuals and communities through sport and the Bow school received the Greenhouse Sports award.

Sporting legends including Lord Sebastian Coe, Dame Kelly Holmes, Daley Thompson CBE, Crista Cullen MBE, Lee Dixon and Greg Rusedski attended the glittering ceremony in Mayfair to celebrate the brainchild of former international triple jumper Connie Henry.

A Commonwealth Games bronze medalist in 1998, Henry said: “Sport changed my life as a teenager. It gave me stability I didn’t have at home, plus the social mobility I wouldn’t otherwise have had.

“When I retired from athletics, I set up Track Academy, a charity which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Brent, one of the most deprived boroughs in the country. Over the last decade, we have helped hundreds of students to succeed both on and off the track.

“I realised that there was no platform where charities and organisations like ours could shout about the amazing work we do through sport. As a result, I decided to set up Sport Gives Back to celebrate those who use sport for social change.”

The Awards ceremony was hosted by Olympian and broadcaster Jeanette Kwakye and was livestreamed on YouTube for those that were unable to attend.

Lord Coe added: “It’s with great pleasure that I support the Sport Gives Back Awards. Track Academy is a remarkable charity and I have been familiar with the work it undertakes for a number of years.

“When approached about the initiative to create an awards ceremony that celebrates the UK individuals and organisations that use sport to change lives, it immediately resonated with me.

“I believe passionately that sport is the nation’s greatest social worker. Our opportunity to celebrate the people on the front line is vital.”

*The event was sponsored by Actonians RFC, Bride Hall Group, British Athletics, DHL, JR Sports Stars, Nationwide Building Society, Refinitiv, Simmons & Simmons, Sport England and Travers Smith.

