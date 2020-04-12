Search

Advanced search

Racing legend Sterling Moss dies at 90, retired champ who needed Royal London surgery when he was 80

PUBLISHED: 13:57 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 12 April 2020

Sir Sterling Moss and Lady Suzie Moss before his surgery at the Royal London in 2010. Picture: Moss family

Sir Sterling Moss and Lady Suzie Moss before his surgery at the Royal London in 2010. Picture: Moss family

Moss family

Motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss has died aged 90 after a long illness.

He had been in official retirement nearly 60 years after his crash at Goodwood in 1962, but was no stranger to accidents in the decades that followed.

He had to have emergency surgery at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel when he was 80 following a freak accident.

The retired Formula One racer arrived by ambulance in March 2010 after breaking both ankles and chipping his spine when he fell 30ft down a lift shaft at the luxury mansion block in Mayfair where he and Lady Moss lived. The shaft door had opened in error while the lift was three floors down, reported in the East London Advertiser at the time.

His family were relieved that he survived the fall, his body still having the resilience to injury it had in his racing days.

Just four months later, he was on the Silverstone podium to present Lewis Hamilton with his trophy for finishing second.

He continued to race until he was 81, despite his official retirement, and finally retired from public life in 2018.

You may also want to watch:

Sterling Moss missed out on becoming the first British driver to win the Formula One world title in 1958 following an extraordinary act of sportsmanship. His championship rival Mike Hawthorn was set to be excluded from the Portuguese Grand Prix after a marshal claimed he had illegally rejoined the track following a spin.

Moss had dominated the race and would have won by five minutes, but instead jumped to Hawthawn’s defence and rubbished the marshal’s claim. Hawthorn was reinstated and went on to win the race, beating Moss by just one point.

“I had no hesitation in doing it,” Moss recalled many years later. “The fact that he was my only championship rival didn’t come into my thinking.”

Moss won 16 Grand Prix races between 1951 and 1961 before officially retiring a year later after his Goodwood crash which left him in a coma for a month.

Sterling was knighted in 2000 for services to the racing industry. He passed away peacefully this Easter weekend, Lady Suzie Moss revealed.

“It was one lap too many,” she said. “He just closed his eyes.”

Sterling Moss came first in 212 races in his 14-year career which began in 1948. Any motorist caught speeding in those days might be asked sarcastically, “Who do you think you are—Sterling Moss?”

That was the legend that grew up around Britain’s best-loved racing driver.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Racing legend Sterling Moss dies at 90, retired champ who needed Royal London surgery when he was 80

13:57 Mike Brooke
Sir Sterling Moss and Lady Suzie Moss before his surgery at the Royal London in 2010. Picture: Moss family

Motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss has died aged 90 after a long illness.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

09:00
Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

With live action on hold during the coronavirus pandemic and millions in lockdown, sports fans have plenty of extra time on their hands.

Great Sporting Films: Goal!

Yesterday, 18:00
(From left to right) Sean Pertwee, Michael Owen, Alessandro Nivola, Anna Friel, Alan Shearer and Kuno Becker at a film premiere for Goal!

Sports movies occupy a peculiar and often frankly unwatchable place in the annals of Hollywood history.

The East London Football Podcast: Noble efforts, furlough and former glories

Yesterday, 09:09
West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates a goal

Matt Withers is joined via Zoom by Dave Evans and Dan Bennett to discuss the ongoing suspension of football activity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 11

Yesterday, 09:00
England's Lucy Bronze during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

With sport shutting down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Coronavirus: West Ham United to support staff, fans and community

Yesterday, 08:54
A general view of the London Stadium, home of West Ham United

West Ham United have confirmed a series of measures, led by the Board, first-team players and manager David Moyes, have been agreed to ensure the club can continue to support staff, fans and local community.

Great Sporting Films: Chariots of Fire

Fri, 18:00
Great Britain's Eric Liddell crosses the line first to win the Gold Medal. Eric Liddell was due to compete in the 100 metres race but as a committed Christian he refused to run on a Sunday. He was later portrayed in the film Chariots of Fire.

Sports movies occupy a peculiar and often frankly unwatchable place in the annals of Hollywood history.

Boxing: Bob and Steve Kipps leave lasting legacy

Fri, 14:30 Chris Kempson
Former WBO world middleweight champion Jason Matthews with coaches Bob Kipps (left) and Steve Kipps (right).

The father-and-son team of Bob and Steve Kipps finally called time after 38 years, predominantly spent as boxing coaches at the Crown & Manor Club in Wiltshire Row, Hoxton in February 2015.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods’ comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Racing legend Sterling Moss dies at 90, retired champ who needed Royal London surgery when he was 80

Sir Sterling Moss and Lady Suzie Moss before his surgery at the Royal London in 2010. Picture: Moss family

Leyton Orient coach Embleton has revealed he is always looking at the youth team players

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former Leyton Orient owner Barry Hearn suffers heart attack

Former Leyton Orient chairman Barry Hearn (pic: Stephen Pond/PA)

Uncertainty for O’s players with expiring contracts

Jobi McAnuff holds off Liam O'Neil (pic Simon O'Connor)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Coronavirus: Victoria Park to reopen this weekend with limited hours

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is due to reopen with limited hours. Picture: Ken Mears

Fury over Vicky Park lockdown as angry families call Ombudsman over ‘illegal closure’

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

Tributes to former Burberry tailor named as one of seven Stepney care home residents with coronavirus to die

Jamshad Ali was one of seven Hawthorn Green residents with coronavirus to die. Picture: LDRS

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a warehouse in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Picture: LFB

Tower Hamlets delays plan to sack and rehire more than 4,000 workers over Easter weekend

Tower Hamlets Council has abandoned plans to sack and rehire key workers over the Easter weekend. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

NHS staff at Whipps Cross Hospital wearing PPE produced by Bancroft's School. Picture: John Peters

Awareness campaign for domestic abuse victims launched

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Easter Sunday message from Archbishop of Canterbury: Care for each other and do not be afraid

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gave his Easter sermon from his kitchen. Picture: PA

Follow lockdown to keep others safe says Queen in first Easter address

The Queen made a broadcast last Sunday and again this Easter weekend. Picture: PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships
Drive 24