Leyton Orient have healthy competition up front ahead of Stevenage clash

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM October 21, 2021   
Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates against Forest Green Rovers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient have healthy competition up front, but now must find the right combination to get them back to winning ways. 

The O’s will make the short trip away to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday to take on strugglers Stevenage on the back of a 1-1 draw with leaders Forest Green Rovers. 

Manager Kenny Jackett and his side have slipped down to 10th with three consecutive draws but now have plenty of options up front to choose from. 

Paul Smyth, Harry Smith, Aaron Drinan, Ruel Sotiriou, Theo Archibald, Dan Kemp and Tyrese Omotoye all available. 

Paul Smyth of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Footba

Paul Smyth of Leyton Orient against Forest Green Rovers

Assistant manager Joe Gallen said: “There really are because Aaron Drinan has had a good start to the season, but hasn’t got on the pitch now in a couple of games, Ruel started on Saturday then came on and got the equaliser tonight (Tuesday). 

“We’ve got Harry Smith, Paul Smyth is coming back to full fitness, he needs to play some games and get his Leyton Orient career going. 

“Tyrese Omotoye is on the bench and hasn’t had a look in, he’s a decent striker in his own right as well, we do have bundles of talent in the forward areas. 

“It’s up to the manager to chop and change or bring people on and off. There is a lot of competition which is a healthy one.” 

Ben Stevenson of Forest Green Rovers and Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Forest Gr

Ben Stevenson of Forest Green Rovers and Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Gallen insists they will not take Stevenage lightly and expects them to pose another tough test. 

“It’s still going to be a tough game, having been going to Stevenage for pre-season games and other games, it’s always been a tough place to go and get a result. 

“I believe that we’re more than capable of going to Stevenage, performing, and getting a result. 

“We’re looking to build on this performance, in terms in possession and out of possession, and the confidence that will bring after the point against the team at the top. 

“It’s very tight in League Two, I believe we’re due a win, and I believe things are going to fall for us more than they have done.” 

Leyton Orient
Football
East London News

