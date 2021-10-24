O's manager Jackett 'frustrated' with goalless draw at Stevenage

Published: 10:36 AM October 24, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett ‘frustrated’ after his side picked up a fourth consecutive draw away to local rivals Stevenage.

Stevenage and Leyton Orient were both left with one more game added to their poor runs but both will probably feel they should have picked up the three points.

Orient are now winless in six, and fans booed at the final whistle, with some imploring manager Kenny Jackett to change things up.

“Frustration, a little bit of disappointment, it was pretty easy for us to get up and around their box, we had a good foothold in the game, but our finishing and our final ball didn’t go our way. Some good clearances by them and good saves,” Jackett said.

“There was always the threat of Elliott List on the break, which you know in both halves was there definitely, so it made it an even contest.

“We need to get up and around that box, start calving out more clear cut chances, then more importantly finishing them.

“We can talk about referee’s decisions and was it a penalty or wasn’t it, but I did think the game was there for us, and we didn’t take it so quite a bit of frustration.”

The former Millwall manager Jackett insists his side must get better going forward or even get back to how they started the season if they are to improve their fortunes.

"We look pretty solid at the back, it always makes you nervous, as if you don’t capitalise on the fact that you’re on top then it’s likely to bite you slightly. It didn’t but it did look like it was going to, and as I said our play going forward is something we do need to come back if we’re going to be contenders.”

There was a big shout for a penalty after a Boro hand seemed to haul back an Orient attacker.

“It did, the referee’s saying there wasn’t enough, there was contact, but there wasn’t enough. That’s his honest opinion. It did look like it to me, but similarly we had chances and other opportunities.

“We’ve had a little run now of not scoring goals, when you put it into context, five draws out of six now and look at the goals for column, that’s what we’re all doing, and that’s where the frustration comes from.”