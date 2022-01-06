Beckles says it doesn't matter on the opponent in the FA Cup ahead of Stoke trip

Omar Beckles of Orient goes close during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient defender Omar Beckles admitted Stoke City are perhaps not the team they wanted out of the hat, but says every opponent is the same once you cross the white line in the FA Cup.

The O’s will travel to the Bet365 Stadium on Sunday for a third round tie as they bid to pull off a shock upset and make it into the fourth round.

It will be the O’s first game since Saturday, December 18 when they lost 1-0 to Tranmere Rovers, when they had a depleted squad due to Covid and injuries.

“They’re one of them teams that you don’t really want because they’ve been doing really well and they’ve had a hiccup they’ll be itching for a game like this to get going again,” Beckles said.

“You want a team on really bad form, not doing well or doing unbelievable well to cause an upset, but it doesn’t really matter as you rock up on the day, the grass is still green, and there is still air in the ball.”

Beckles has come up against the Potters previously in the FA Cup during his time at Shrewsbury Town when they drew 1-1 in the first leg before winning 3-2 in the replay at the Bet365 Stadium in the third round.

“Hopefully we can apply ourselves, give a good account, I've gone there before and have won before. There is no reason why with this squad and young bunch of lads who are eager to prove a point that it can’t be a good game.

“I appreciate the FA Cup, especially where I've come up through non-league and the thought of playing teams in the league. There is something special about this cup and how it engages with almost every team that take part in it.

“The magic of the cup they say, I do think there is something special for the fans, it builds an atmosphere and it’s noisier. It’s a good day out for everyone fans and players.”