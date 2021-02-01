News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New signing Tristan Abrahams says he has 'unfinished business' at Leyton Orient

Jacob Ranson

Published: 6:00 PM February 1, 2021   
Tristan Abrahams during AFC Hornchurch vs Leyton Orient (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New signing Tristan Abrahams says he has ‘unfinished business’ at Leyton Orient as he re-joins the club on loan from league rivals Newport County. 

The 22-year-old, who is a product of the O’s academy, has impressed in League Two at the likes of Newport County, Exeter City and Yeovil Town in recent seasons. 

He now wants to hit the ground-running and the club will hoping he can do so as well with the option of making the deal permanent in the summer. 

“I’m buzzing. I’m so happy to be back, this is my home,” expressed Abrahams. “It’s a massive club and has always had great ambition so I'm buzzing to be a part of it. 

“I know a lot of the boys here. When you move mid-season, you want to hit the ground running; coming back here I know a lot of the people, staff and the philosophy of the club. It was an easy decision to come back. 

“It’s an unfinished story so hopefully we can finish it in the right way.” 

Abrahams netted twice for the O’s in League Two before they were relegated to the National League and he soon joined Norwich City before enjoying loan spells and a stint with the Exiles. 

The youngster has come up against the O’s twice this season alone and knows what sort of team he will be coming into and believes he has matured a lot since he was last at Brisbane Road in an Orient shirt. 

“It’s always a good side, always a side especially coming down here this season, we knew it was going to be a difficult game. We came down a couple of times in the cup and the league. 

“It’s a side that plays football and creates lots of chances, I think that has shown by Danny Johnson’s goals this season.” 

He added: “I’ve matured obviously with age naturally as I've grown into a man now. I know what I'm good at, I'm just more of a mature player now. 

“He (Ross Embleton) didn’t really have to say much to be honest, but he said come in and be that presence, and try to implement myself on the team and get some goals.” 

