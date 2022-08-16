Leyton Orient have to settle for point at Swindon

Leyton Orient had to settle for a share of the spoils against Swindon as their 100 per cent start in League Two came to an end at the City Ground.

Richie Wellens, facing his former club, made one change to the starting line-up from Saturday's win over Mansfield, which had taken his side top of the table, as Shad Ogie came into defence for Dan Happe.

And Theo Archibald had a shot well saved by Solomon Brynn, after taking a pass from George Moncur and cutting in from the right on three minutes.

The hosts took the lead a minute later, as Harry McKirdy was found at the far post for a tap in to end Lawrence Vigouroux's shutout streak in the league, but O's were soon back on terms as Idris El Mizouni played the ball out to Archibald, who played in Paul Smyth to fire home.

Archibald remained a threat on the right, but El Mizouni had to make a telling tackle to deny McKirdy on the counter attack before Smyth beat his man and fizzed a shot just wide of the far post on 17 minutes.

El Mizouni fired straight at Brynn midway through the half and Moncur had a shot from the edge of the box deflected behind as O's continued to impress.

The Robins rallied, as Angus McDonald fired a free-kick well over on 37 minutes and Ben Gladwin shot just wide moments later.

But Smyth then forced Brynn into another save at the expense of a corner and Tom James sent a volley drifting wide from the set-piece.

Then Brynn tipped Moncur's free-kick wide from the last notable chance of the half two minutes before the break.

Vigouroux saved from Frazer Blake-Tracey and McKirdy at the start of the second half, with Jordan Brown replacing Darren Pratley just before the hour.

Moncur saw a shot from the edge of the area blocked, before James did well to thwart McKirdy at the other end. And a wonderful flowing move by O's almost led to an own goal by Tom Clayton, but Brynn kept the ball out.

Smyth made way for Ruel Sotiriou in the second O's change of the night midway through the half and Moncur made another surging run to shoot from the edge of the box and test Brynn down to his right once more.

El Mizouni picked up a booking for a foul on McKirdy, before Saturday's matchwinner Charlie Kelman made way for Harry Smith.

And Swindon's Jacob Wakeling was shown a yellow card for fouling El Mizouni on the edge of the box on 73 minutes, with Moncur's powerful effort beaten away by Brynn.

O's were left dumbfounded when Archibald found Omar Beckles - who netted both goals in a 2-1 win in the corresponding fixture towards the end of last season - in the area and his effort was somehow saved by Brynn, with Sotiriou's follow-up deflected wide.

And James became the third player to have his name taken on the night after a foul on McKirdy two minutes from time as it ended all square.

Orient are back on the road on Saturday as they visit Colchester United.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Ogie, Smyth (Sotiriou 66), Archibald, Moncur, El Mizouni, Pratley (Brown 58), Beckles, Kelman (Smith 72), Hunt. Unused subs: Sargeant, Happe, Thompson, Sweeney.

Attendance: 8,524 (including 412 Orient fans).