TCL Mobile donates a signed Harry Kane shirt to help Wapping Football Club

Published: 7:30 AM July 27, 2021

TCL Mobile is donating a signed Harry Kane football shirt, worn by the superstar to help raise money for Wapping Youth Football Club.

Any money raised will go towards supporting the club and helping them fund a local community centre.

The shirt was worn by Kane during his promotional work for TCL when the England captain was a member of the ‘TCL Team’, a group of Europe’s finest footballers including Paul Pogba and Marco Reus.

The shirt will be sold in an online silent auction, with the money helping Wapping Youth FC to expand upon their award-winning work in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Wapping Youth FC was formed in February 2013 by a group of young adults who wanted to provide something different for the next generation of promising footballers.

The club works with professional football clubs in an attempt to bridge the gap between grassroots and professional football.

Having started off with only nine players, they now have nearly 100 registered young people playing football.

The auction is being is being hosted in Givergy at this address: https://givergy.uk/PPS/?controller=home