Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Titans’ clash with Owls to be shown on BBC Sport

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 February 2019

London Titans' British Wheelchair Basketball League clash with Owls will be shown live by BBC Sport on March 3 (pic: London Titans)

London Titans' British Wheelchair Basketball League clash with Owls will be shown live by BBC Sport on March 3 (pic: London Titans)

Archant

Coverage of Wheelchair Basketball Premier League game to reach millions of homes across country

London Titans’ British Wheelchair Basketball Premier League clash against Owls on March 3 has been selected for live coverage by BBC Sport.

The match, which will take place at the UEL SportsDock, will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website and through the BBC’s Red Button service.

Next month’s game is one of two matches to be picked up for coverage by BBC Sport, along with game between Bears and CWBA on April 6.

Lisa Pearce, CEO of British Wheelchair Basketball: “This is a huge development for our National League.

“We are bringing wheelchair basketball into people’s homes and offering them the opportunity to follow the teams of their GB heroes.”

“This announcement brings us closer to unlocking the potential of this ambition and introduces a wheelchair basketball game into the homes of the UK public every month until the Season closes in May.”

The match will certainly bring great exposure for Titans with a chance to be broadcast into millions of homes across the country.

Latest East London Sports News

Titans’ clash with Owls to be shown on BBC Sport

44 minutes ago
London Titans' British Wheelchair Basketball League clash with Owls will be shown live by BBC Sport on March 3 (pic: London Titans)

Coverage of Wheelchair Basketball Premier League game to reach millions of homes across country

Hockey: East London women set up Jersey cup tie

16:00
East London women's eighths

East London’s women set up a meeting with Jersey in the cup after a 2-0 win over Burnt Ash.

Gazi talks up importance of Sporting’s next two games

16:00 George Sessions
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

The east Londoners will look to reach the semi-finals of the Errington Challenge Cup over the next week

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

An under-23 team, instead of the current academy set-up at Orient, looks a real possibility going forward

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

Yesterday, 16:48 Matt Withers
West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham Women striker Jane Ross said the side won’t be underestimating Huddersfield Town when they meet in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

Yesterday, 16:41 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

After three games for the Republic of Ireland, Declan switches allegiance

Turley determined to help Orient enjoy more home comforts

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The centre back hailed the support of the O’s fans so far since joining earlier this year

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The defender signed for Aldershot Town on Tuesday afternoon, but suffered a defeat on his debut to see the lead at the top change

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Simpson makes Orient return to boost title bid

Jay Simpson finds the net for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley on December 10 2016, which was his final goal for the club in his first spell (pic: Simon O'Connor),

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ogie and others pushing senior players in O’s first-team

Shadrach Ogie in action for Leyton Orient on his debut for the club against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

It was a proper game of football, says Pools boss Hignett

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett (pic: Richard Sellers/PA Images).

Bengal boss Gazi ‘can’t begrudge’ Hamlets bragging rights

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Titans’ clash with Owls to be shown on BBC Sport

London Titans' British Wheelchair Basketball League clash with Owls will be shown live by BBC Sport on March 3 (pic: London Titans)

Hockey: East London women set up Jersey cup tie

East London women's eighths

Gazi talks up importance of Sporting’s next two games

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s academy continues to produce, but the signs point towards some type of closure

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tower Hamlets ‘has suffered an increase in hate crime since Brexit vote’

Cllr Amina Ali is the chair of theTower Hamlets Brexit Commission. Pic: Kois Miah
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists