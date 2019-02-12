Titans’ clash with Owls to be shown on BBC Sport

London Titans’ British Wheelchair Basketball Premier League clash against Owls on March 3 has been selected for live coverage by BBC Sport.

The match, which will take place at the UEL SportsDock, will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website and through the BBC’s Red Button service.

Next month’s game is one of two matches to be picked up for coverage by BBC Sport, along with game between Bears and CWBA on April 6.

Lisa Pearce, CEO of British Wheelchair Basketball: “This is a huge development for our National League.

“We are bringing wheelchair basketball into people’s homes and offering them the opportunity to follow the teams of their GB heroes.”

“This announcement brings us closer to unlocking the potential of this ambition and introduces a wheelchair basketball game into the homes of the UK public every month until the Season closes in May.”

The match will certainly bring great exposure for Titans with a chance to be broadcast into millions of homes across the country.