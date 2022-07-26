Tower Hamlets make big splash at 2022 London Youth Games

Young people from Tower Hamlets made a big splash at the 2022 London Youth Games’s water-based events, winning the Regatta Trophy in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year and the 45th anniversary of the Games.

The Regatta Trophy is awarded to only one of the 33 London boroughs and Tower Hamlets excelled in the Sailing, Kayak Sprint and Kayak Slalom events.

Tower Hamlets paddled to silver medals in Kayak Sprint at Lee Valley White Water Centre in May 2022, competing at the world-class Olympic venue where the London 2012 Olympics took place.

On top of that, the team skilfully navigated the Kayak Slalom course to place finish and, just before the 2022 Cowes Week took place, Tower Hamlets competed in the Sailing event at Queen Marys Reservoir and took the first-place trophy after competing against 24 boroughs.

Steve Dolben, Tower Hamlets Borough Team Organiser, said: “We are absolutely delighted at the performances of our young people in the Kayak and Sailing events at the London Youth Games this year.

"All of the young people who competed have done themselves and our borough extremely proud. A big thank you must also go to the team manager and all the volunteers who supported at the competition and in the lead up to event. We look forward to defending the Regatta Trophy in 2023.”

Tower Hamlets youngsters top the podium during the 2022 London Youth Games - Credit: LYG

Geoff Thompson MBE, chair of London Youth Games, added: "Congratulations to Tower Hamlets and all those involved in London Youth Games.

"In a 2012 Olympic and Paralympic 10th Anniversary year, Sport, and London Youth Games is a great unifier in bringing communities together.

"Each one of us is aware of lives being lost on London’s streets and I believe sport and London Youth Games has such an important role in boosting our young people’s life chances, creating opportunities, and ultimately saving lives.

"I became Chair of London Youth Games to give more young people the chance to participate in the Games and I want to create a youth games where every single young Londoner wants to be involved in some way, assisted by all the agencies who support our efforts, providing a real and lasting legacy opportunity for all."

Joe Clarke MBE, an Olympic and World Champion in canoe slalom, said: “It’s really important for these young people to compete in the London Youth Games. It’ll open a doorway for them, that they may not have known was there.

"Using the Lee Valley White Water Centre, one of the most used Olympic venues, is inspiring the next generation and this sport is growing.”