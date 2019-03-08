Tower Hamlets youngsters serve up table tennis success

Morpeth Table Tennis Club youngsters celebrate their success in the Jack Petchey Youth Club Festival (pic Stephen Pover) Stephen Pover

Tower Hamlets table tennis players took top honours in the Youth Club Table Tennis Festival run by London Youth in partnership with Table Tennis England and the Jack Petchey Foundation at Morpeth Table Tennis Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event attracted 48 players from youth organisations across London Boroughs and age ranges included U12, U14, U16 and U19 boys and girls, offering a fun, friendly and informal competition particularly for those who have not had a chance to play in matches.

Players from Morpeth Table Tennis Club won medals as Luke Westgate, 14, beat team-mate Enan Ziddah, 15, in the under-16 boys' event.

Younger brother Eugene Ziddah, 12, won the under-14 boys' medal as Elias Momann, 16, came second in the under-19 boys' after all came through the round robin competition with four players in each group.

Morpeth Table Tennis Club is a purpose-built table tennis venue based in Morpeth School, Portman Place, established seven years ago that now boasts 200 members, adults and juniors.

You may also want to watch:

Head coach Phil Walker set up a coaching corner for this competition and said: "This is a great sport as it tests hand to eye coordination, fitness and focus. It's an easy sport to learn and benefit from teamwork and skills. We like this event and I am proud of our players, some of whom have not been playing long."

London Youth is a charity on a mission to improve the lives of young people in London with opportunities outside school for them to have fun with their friends, learn new skills and make a positive change in their communities.

The Jack Petchey Table Tennis programme includes competition opportunities through Schools via Team and Individual Championships, with progression to the grand finals. Over 6,000 students have played in competitions during the last year and over 40,000 school children have been directly impacted by the scheme since it started.

Sir Jack Petchey, CBE, the 94-year-old founder of the Jack Petchey Foundation is passionate about giving young people freedom and opportunity.

He said: "I loved playing table tennis as a young man. It kept me fit and active and developed my self-discipline and confidence. So many play the sport weekly thanks to this programme which is close to my heart."

For further information visit https://tabletennisengland.co.uk/clubs/jack-petchey-scheme.