Victoria Park Cricket League returned with champions Anirban starting well

Published: 11:00 AM April 27, 2021

Anirban's Muzzammal Salman smashing one of his seven huges sixes - Credit: George Watson

It was a gloriously sunny week as the Victoria Park Community Cricket League returned.

Defending champions Anirban started their campaign with an emphatic win over London Fields.

Arif Ahmed’s men batted first smashing 199, with Shaikh Ahmed hitting a composed 51 before Muzzammal Salman came out and blitzed a rapid 51 including seven huge sixes.

London Fields never quite found fourth gear, despite a 60-run stand between Ed Knight (33) and Adiyta Jain (30) as they ended on 100 all out.

Wapping Dolphins began their first ever Division One match with a comfortable victory over the Rose & Crown.

The Dolphins struck 185-3 with Richard Ripper smashing a superb 51. Despite a Patrick Heaphy half century, the Rose & Crowns never quite got going ending on 165-3.

Old Fallopians chased down Super Rangers on Tuesday, after Mohammed Naveed rescued Rangers from 90-5 to set a target of 164.

Fallopians eased home with nine balls to spare, openers and brothers Shahmeer (50) and Bilal 40) Qureshi leading the way.

Old Falllopians Jack Turner is bowled out - Credit: George Watson

Sky saw off Broadway in a tense match which saw Broadway strike 147-5, with Friday O’Flanagan top scoring with 50.

Early wickets fell in Sky's reply, before Aleem Hussain hit a composed 50 as they reached their target with eight balls to spare.

With Division Two beginning next week, last year's unbeaten Division Four champions I Don’t Like Cricket started their campaign with a comfortable victory over Camel Lights.

Debutant Sambit Roy top scored for the Camels as they ran up 154-6 but IDLC rarely looked in trouble as Liam Ridley starred with the bat smashing a beautifully timed 50.

He was aided by Jack Hope who carried his bat for 39 and a wonderfully quickfire 50 from Ross Legg who retired not out with just one run required.

Jack Holmes starred with bat and ball as the Old Fallopians 2nds saw off Wolverines by 11 runs.

He top scored with 40 as Fallopians hit 121-5, then took a superb 4-23 as Wolverines, needing just 11 off 30 balls, were bowled out.

Dougie Gordon looked in great touch, top scoring with 37 before becoming the third of Holmes’ victims.

Regents returned to the league from a year out, defeating Mile Tailenders.

Opting to bat first Regents struck 176-2, Daniel Ormbsy top scoring with a fine 52 alongside 44 from David Campbell.

The Tailenders lost Felix Cofie first ball and despite knocks from Anthony Cody (40) and Wilson Digby (30) they fell 11 runs short on 165.

Regents Bamos Appleby after taking his first wicket with his first ball - Credit: George Watson

Division Four saw Ringer win their first ever match, defeating NMCC as captain Tristan Skitt hit an impressive 54 alongside Luke Stuart Smith (43) as they ended on an imposing 185-4.

NMCC suffered a nightmare start when captain, keeper and opening batsmen Richard Webb dislocated his shoulder attempting a dive and they ended on 133-5, with Andrew Teague (36) top scoring alongside a few late blows from Kiran Tailor (34).

London Eagles also won their first match, defeating Phoenix All Stars, as AZM Jony smashed 50 in their score of 160-3.

Debutant Jim Carroll top scored for Phoenix with 19 as they ended on 105-6.

Maidens also sealed a debut win as they chased down De Beauvoir Dugongs’ 127-4, after Will Wright hit 50 for the Dugongs.

It wasn’t enough as Maidens sealed victory with an over to spare, Will Paton (28) top scoring.