Old Fallopians claim first-ever win over Sky in VPCL

Published: 11:45 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 8:22 AM May 9, 2021

Old Fallopians claimed their first ever win over Sky during an eighteen year rivalry this week in the VPCCL.

Batting first, Sky managed 146 in their sixteen overs, with Aleem Hussain (51) top scoring Once again, Shahmeer and Bilal Qureshi were on top form as the pair both smashed half centuries, helping the Fallopians to victory in 1just 14.1 overs without losing a wicket.

Defending champions Anirban slipped to defeat against former champions Super Rangers, on the lone Thursday match. Rangers hit a solid 169-4, with Ajmal Afzal (43) top scoring. Arif Ahmed hit a composed fifty for Anirban and despite some last minute hits from Shumon Miah, Rangers held on for a 33 run victory.

London Tigers and Wapping Dolphins slogged out a runs fest, which made for great viewing on Tuesday. The Tigers, returning to the league following a year out smashed an impressive 193, with captain Shumon Sharif the star as he slogged a rapid 50 alongside Thufal Rinku (51) and some last gasps hits from Mohammed Rahat

Wapping’s openers went out hard and at the half way point were ahead of the run-rate as Richard Ripper and Charlie Wright both walloped fifties, with a six off his last ball, Wright’s 55 currently stands as the highest of the season. However, despite some late blows from captain Dudley Spiers including seventeen of the final over, Wapping fell short by just seven runs





Division 2 opened up this week with Masiha comfortable seeing off Bankso Bears. Jamie Doe hit 50 as Masiha finished on 147-5. Adnan Ali then took four catches behind the stumps as The Bears were bowled out for 105.

Homerton edged past MUFG with an assured run chance thanks to an unbeaten half century from Larry Hutchinson. Earlier, Vijay Shah and Mannan Rana had hit superb half centuries for MUFG during the heavy rain showers. But it wasn’t enough as Homerton eased home with 3 overs to spare, Sam Hickey striking two huge sixes, wrapping ups victory

Royal Tigers began their quest with victory over Old Monks, The Monks, who were returning to the league following year out having been crowned third division champions in 2019, watched helplessly as the Tigers set up an imposing total, with several big hits from Qazi Shanto (52) and Azharul Adnan (36). A late burst helped restrict Royal Tigers to 166-5. Old Monks started well, with a solid knock from keeper Arun Devenga (32) but with the rate rising, Tigers sank their teeth in, bowling the Old Monks out for just 87.





Old Fallopians maintained their hundred recent record with victory over I Don’t Like Cricket. Jack Holes hit an inspired 50 alongside Laurie Robers as the Fallopians setup a big total, late wickets denied them a huge score but they still finished on a solid 149-2. IDLC, yet to lose a league match in the VPCCL, lost dangerman Liam Ridley early, and slipped to 19-5. A late spark from Leon Rodriguez (19) and Chris Pitcher (19) gave them hope before Holmes finished off the match taking a wicket with his single ball, as Fallopians ran out victors by 84 runs. Wolverines put in a stunning performance to chase down Regents’ total on Wednesday. Regents hit 141-5, thanks largely to solid starts from Daniel Ormbsy (23) and Mark Partridge (28) alongside top scorer Vikram Joseph who finished unbeaten on 34. Dougie Gordon looked in sublime form for the Wolverines, smashing ten fours in his unbeaten fifty and despite a couple of late wickets, including keeper Jake Waring, eight short of his fifty, Wolverines comfortably reached 147-2 in 11.3 overs.

Pacific began their campaign with victory over L&Q Living. Paul Rajkumar led the way for Pacific with a composed 50, aided by Tom Gane who finished unbeaten on 49 as Pacific made 166-2. After taking 2020 out, L&Q returned to the VPCCL finishing their opening game on 119-4, with James Denman (30) top scoring, as L&Q finished 47 runs short.

Mile Tailenders slipped to defeat against Mad Marrocas, with Mad Marrocas smashing the joint highest season score of 193, thanks to blitzing half centuries from Yousef Hassaine (50) and Oliver Bromfield (53). With skipper Robbie Jacobs blazing a rapid 38 at the end.

The Tailenders resolutely chased their target but always seemed slightly off as they slipped to a 38 run defeat defeat, with Rich Carrington (43) and Anthony Cody (31) top scoring.





In division four, Ringer made it two from two with a comfortable victory over Stokey Scoundrels. The Scoundrels fell to just 112 all out thanks largely to a late burst from number six, Tom Bull who finished unbeaten on 38. Despite two late wickets, Ringer eased home in 13 overs with openers Sam Mitchell (39) and Will Hayter (37) leading the way.

London Eagles and Maidens shared a strange match, where the Eagles were bowled out for just 93 and came inches from defending their total. Ripon Noor and Abdul Munim top scored for the Eagles, both hitting 21 as they were bowled out in just 9 overs, Ben Dawson-Bruce taking 3-28. Dougie Budge hit a resolute 33 for the Maidens, but wickets tumbled a5 the other end. With two super spells from Munim (3-18) and Tuhid Islam (3-15), Munim removing Budge leaving Maidens on 70-6. Jack Epsom held his nerve with three boundaries in his unbeaten 15 to see Maidens over the line, by the finest of margins.

New Zealand outfit De Beauvoir Dugongs edged past NMCC for their first win of the season. NMCC collapsed to 40-5, with opener Fabian Copper’s 19 providing any resistance. Dan Reynolds (29) and Rushal Shah (24) shared a half century stand as NMCC limped to 127-6.

The Dugongs looked to be coasting to victory with knocks of 30 from Hugo Borren and Luke Walsh, before NMCC superbly fought their way back in with debutant Ashraf Molvi taking two in two. Walsh, tho held his nerve and edged Dugongs over the line with plenty of balls to spare as the6 finished on 128-5.