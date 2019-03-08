Cricket clubs take part in different form of bowling for first event of summer initiative

VPCCL players took to playing bowls. Picture: Archant Archant

Last Friday evening saw the first of a series of public bowling initiatives held at Victoria Park bowling green throughout the summer.

Organised by Victoria Park Community Cricket League (VPCCL) secretary Gary Horsman, these events - a mixture of invitational and open sessions - are aimed at widening participation and usage of the park's bowling green.

VPCCL teams pitted themselves against others, being shown the ropes by members of the VP Bowls Club.

The matches, mostly of five ends, saw committee member Tom Porter leading his Camels and chair Phil Barrass heading up the committee team.

Skipper Saga Bora led his Homerton side alongside ace bowler Mark Towle and his girlfriend Jess, London Fields' side was led by Steve Fernbank and guest cup side NMCC by Richard Webb.

London Fields took 1st place, edging Homerton into 2nd; the Committee in 3rd, NMCC 4th and Camel finishing bottom.