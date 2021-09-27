Mixed fortunes for Wapping as they return to action

Published: 3:03 PM September 27, 2021

Wapping’s England Hockey East Conference campaign got underway at Lee Valley this weekend with an underwhelming result against London Edwardians, a sharp reminder of the quality required for the season ahead.

The fixture in previous seasons has gone either way- most recently in an 8-1 victory for Wapping- but many of Wapping’s team will recall painful memories of the last fully completed season in which they missed out on promotion on goal difference having come away with just one point to show for the two games against London Eds.

The game started poorly for Wapping, who found themselves two nil down in the first five minutes following some sloppy play in possession leaving the home team shell-shocked, but the tone was set for the rest of the game.

Wapping struggled to create many meaningful chances for the most of the first half, with the best of the lot falling to fashion conscious debutant Matt Rankin who put his shot past the near post after finding himself clear of the keeper to the left of the D.

The second half provided little more to excite the home fans at Lee Valley, despite some flashes of endeavour.

Player coach Warren D’Souza provided much of the limited creative spark for Wapping going forward in a half where the home team dominated possession but left with less than little to show for it, as London Eds hit them on a counter attack with five minutes left to make it 3-0 and settle any doubts for the game.

Credit should go to the visitors who stuck well to a disciplined game plan and rarely passed up a chance to captialise on Wapping’s mistakes.

This curtain raiser must serve as a reality check for Wapping as they head to Indian Gymkhana next week, determined to put this game behind them and start putting points on the board as they aim to establish themselves at the right end of the table.

Game one is no time to panic, the quality in the Wapping ranks is well known and the squad, replete with some key players returning, will go into next week with this game behind them and a renewed determination.

Wapping Ladies were held to a 2-2 draw on Saturday by West Herts Ladies 1, opening their account in the newly established Greater London Prem League.

Wapping Ladies in action against West Herts Ladies - Credit: Wapping HC

Wapping started strongest, with new recruits Jenna McLaren, formerly of Bedford HC L1, and Izzy Montgomery, joining from Cambridge University, making an immediate impact.

The pair linked up effortlessly with Siobhan Stewart, the Wapping skipper and the omnipresent Lucia Corry to dominate the midfield.

Wapping’s high press put the experienced West Herts back line under sustained pressure in the opening 10 minutes.

It soon paid dividends when Corry won the ball on the West Herts 23 yard line, drove towards the circle and hit a crash ball towards the goal.

Veteran Ciara Murphy’s first touch put it past the keeper for Kate O’ Sullivan to slot home from at the back post.

West Herts remained dangerous on the counter, but the defensive pairing of Georgia Stevens and Chelsea Hodgson kept them at bay.

Wapping went into the second half with a 1-0 lead but within four minutes, West Herts were level, deftly converting their first short corner of the game with a neat deflection of the strike from the top of the D.

Wapping Ladies in action against West Herts Ladies - Credit: Wapping HC

Wapping responded almost immediately, when rookies Kirsty Dunbar and Natasha Greenstein combined down the right side, before Dunbar drilled across the front of the goal for O’Sullivan to convert again from close range for a brace.

As the match extended into the second half, Wapping’s structure began to unwind and West Herts sought to capitalise with flashy stick work, but they were no match for Alice Gage and Freddie Hempel in right back.

Wapping continued to push forward but with just three minutes to go, West Herts intercepted a Wapping pass just inside the halfway line, raced towards the circle and slotted it past advancing Wapping Keeper Cerys Jenkins to draw level.

In the frantic final minutes, West Herts threatened the Wapping goal again and were only denied the winner by a spectacular last minute block by the reliable Stevens.