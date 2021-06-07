Hammers issue retained list as stars continue on international duty

Published: 5:08 PM June 7, 2021

Fabián Balbuena - pictured on the right - is the Hammers' most high profile departure this summer, with young professionals Sean Adarkwa, Olatunji Akinola, Samuel Caiger, Alfie Lewis and Joshua Okotcha also leaving the club. - Credit: PA

West Ham United has announced its retained list for next season as the club's stars continue to grace the international stage.

The most high profile departure is centre-back Fabián Balbuena, who will be released when his contract expires on June 30.

Balbuena made 62 appearances across three seasons with the Hammers, notching three goals in the process.

The most memorable of these was in last October's unforgettable thriller against Tottenham Hotspur, where the Hammers came from 3-0 down with eight minutes to go to snatch an unlikely 3-3 draw.

Beyond the Paraguayan, young professionals Sean Adarkwa, Olatunji Akinola, Samuel Caiger, Alfie Lewis and Joshua Okotcha will also leave the club.

As previously confirmed, Craig Dawson's loan move from Watford will be made permanent.

A number of players remaining on the Hammers' books have been in action for their national teams over the weekend.

Czech duo Vladimír Coufal and Tomáš Souček featured for their country in a 4-0 loss against Italy on Friday evening (June 4).

The pair will hope to fare better when they face England in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament kicking off this Friday (June 11), as the Czech Republic - alongside Scotland and Croatia - complete Group D.

That England squad will feature their Hammers' teammate Declan Rice, who came off the bench during the 1-0 friendly win against Romania at Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Continuing his impressive rise on the international scene, Rice played 24 minutes to notch his 17th England cap.

Soon-to-depart loan star Jesse Lingard was also a substitute in this fixture - with victory secured thanks to a Marcus Rashford penalty.

It was to be Lingard's last turnout for the Three Lions during this campaign, as the in-form forward was unable to make Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad.

England start their Euros campaign by facing Croatia on Sunday (June 13, 2pm), before meeting Scotland and the Czech Republic on June 18 and 22 respectively.

Elsewhere, Saïd Benrahma earned his ninth cap for Algeria with a brief cameo against Mali.

Replacing Riyad Mahrez for the final five minutes, the Hammers' winger helped see out a 1-0 friendly victory.