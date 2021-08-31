Win a pair of Papa John’s Trophy tickets to Leyton Orient vs Southampton

Published: 12:30 PM August 31, 2021

Papa John’s has teamed up with the Hackney Gazette to give two lucky Tics the chance to win a pair of tickets to Leyton Orient vs Southampton U21 on Tuesday, September, 7

Currently in its second year as title sponsor of the Papa John’s Trophy, the pizza delivery chain is giving EFL football fans the chance to see their team play for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets through the 21/22 competition.

Last season saw a one-of-a-kind event with two Papa John’s Trophy finals played at Wembley over one weekend, seeing the conclusion of both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 competitions with Salford City and Sunderland AFC coming out on top in two hotly contested finals.

For this season’s competition, Papa John’s is excited to welcome fans into EFL stadiums to watch Papa John’s Trophy matches for the very first time.

In true Papa John’s style, the pizza brand is also offering fans a special ‘2 for 1’ ticket offer with 50 FREE tickets available for all group stage matches this season, giving fans even more opportunity to win.

You may also want to watch:

So, if you’re not lucky enough to win this competition, why not try and grab a slice of the action by simply quoting PapaJohns241 when ordering a match ticket? You’ll have to be quick; the 50 tickets are allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The group stages of the Papa John’s Trophy are always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs to see their teams rising stars take to the pitch, with the end goal of a cherished trip to Wembley at stake.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

Who scored the only goal for the O's in last season's 3-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the Papa John's Trophy?