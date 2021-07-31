News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Win a pair of Carabao Cup tickets to Leyton Orient vs Queens Park Rangers

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:08 AM July 31, 2021   
Carabao Energy Drink is giving 2 lucky O’s fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to Leyton Orient vs Queens Park Rangers

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with the Hackney Gazette to give 2 lucky O’s fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to Leyton Orient vs Queens Park Rangers on August 10th.

Currently in its fifth year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is giving football fans across the nation the chance to get back into stadiums and see their team for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets throughout the 21/22 competition.

Last season was a year of disruptions and challenges, with the majority of the competition played without the roaring support from the terraces that we’ve grown to love during Carabao Cup matches.

The final, once again played at Wembley, saw Manchester City take home the trophy for a fourth consecutive season, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in a close fought contest.

We’re excited that fans will be returning to stadiums for the start of this season’s competition, the early rounds are always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs to see their team on a balmy summer’s evening and get an early glimpse of their latest signings. 

You may also want to watch:

Carabao Energy Drinks are unlike anything else on the market, with delicious fruit flavours, just 63 calories per can and 60% less sugar than major rivals.

The 330ml cans come in a variety of flavours that taste just like soft drinks, including Mixed Berry, Green Apple, Mandarin Orange, Original, Green Apple Sugar Free and Original Sugar Free.  

Carabao is currently stocked in BP, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, McColl’s, Savers, Iceland Warehouse, WHSmith, Amazon, as well as most independent and forecourt retailers.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question: Which Leyton Orient summer signing joined from Queens Park Rangers?

For more information about Carabao, please visit: http://www.carabaoenergy.co.uk , @CarabaoUK.

Email jacob.ranson@archant.co.uk to be in with a chance to win.

 

