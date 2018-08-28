Search

BBL: Worcester 79 London Lions 94

PUBLISHED: 07:50 20 January 2019

Duncan Hooper

London Lions won on the road at Worcester (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

London Lions consolidated pole position in the BBL Championship after the leaders strolled to victory at the struggling Wolves.

The visitors were on top from tip to buzzer after a scorching opening period and still only have two league losses to their name, while condemning Wolves to a miserable 1-15 record.

Lions cranked up the gears from the outset to race away, while the hosts were left spluttering on the starting line. Despite Wolves scoring first, Justin Robinson and Ladarius Tabb quickly countered and before you could blink, the Lions were up 27-15 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter the Wolves could only manage a solitary field goal, from returning Spaniard, Alex Navajas and that blitz defensively from the Lions ended the game as a contest.

Lamar Roberts saw good playing time against the big Lester Prosper and held his own. It was always going to be an added uphill struggle when Lions scored 54 first-half points which is their highest tally of the season after 20 minutes. Lions all-British backcourt of Spencer and Robinson had pulled the strings.

The lead was increased for the Lions in the third quarter as every Lion saw action. It was 79-53 going into the final quarter and a minute in Coach Macaulay had sat all his starters as Jerelle Okoro and Joe Ikhinmwin scored freely.

Ladarius Tabb led the way with another sparkling effort, finishing the contest one rebound short of a big double-double after plundering 19 points.

Playmaker Justin Robinson was also on the money with 18 points and five assists.

Scorers: Tabb 19, Robinson 18, Spencer 14, Okoro 11, Lockhart 9, Peel 9, Ikhinmwin 7, Bristol 4, Roberts 3, Larkai 0, Ekperuoh 0, Guede 0.

