Business as usual as the roof is repaired at the O2 Centre following Storm Eunice - Credit: Andre Langlois

After being battered by Storm Eunice the 02 Centre has re-opened while work continues to fix a hole in the roof.

The Icon Outlet at The O2, one of London’s premium outlet shopping destinations, reopened its doors to shoppers on Friday ( March 18) – exactly one month after Storm Eunice’s damage to the iconic roof of the venue.

The popular music, leisure and entertainment venue, which is just 15 minutes from central London, has begun the phased reopening of many of Icon Outlet’s stores including Calvin Klein, GANT, Tommy Hilfiger, JOSEPH, Ted Baker, Kurt Geiger and Clarins.

Shops have reopened in the O2 centre's Icon Outlet - Credit: Andre Langlois

A small part of the Icon outlet remains closed as work is done to repair the roof of the former Millennium Dome.

As well as re-opening existing stores, a number of new retail stores will be opening.

Visitors to The O2 can also enjoy more than 30 bars and restaurants in the Entertainment District, or one of the many attractions available such as Boom Battle Bar, TOCA Social, the 12-lane Hollywood Bowl, Oxygen Freejumping's trampoline park or London’s largest 19 screen cinema, Cineworld.

People can also book tickets to climb a section of the iconic roof.

The iconic roof of the O2 Centre is being repaired - Credit: Andre Langlois

The O2 is easily accessible by road, tube or by Uber Boat by Thames Clippers.

Janine Constantin-Russell, managing director of The O2 entertainment district and Icon Outlet said: “We are delighted so many stores within Icon Outlet will be reopening to visitors from next week.

"We have worked incredibly hard to ensure our destination is safe and secure for customers, whilst also continuing to deliver an outstanding retail and leisure experience.

"Although a small part of Icon Outlet will remain closed for the time being, we are extremely proud to have bounced back so quickly from Storm Eunice and are confident we can quickly match and exceed the strong growth in sales experienced prior to the incident.

Repairs continue to fix the hole in O2 Centre's roof - Credit: Andre Langlois

“Finally, we want to say a massive thank you to staff, suppliers, the public and all our other stakeholders for their support during this time.

"The swift reopening of The O2 arena, the Entertainment District and now Icon Outlet is a huge testament to everyone involved following this unprecedented incident.”