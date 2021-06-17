Poet to perform in Bethnal Green after penning book on balladeers
- Credit: Andrew Florides
Balladeer performances are returning to the East End with “all the latest news” after what could be three centuries when modern-day poet Luke Wright takes the stage.
Luke is catching up with what’s occurring in the news when he performs at the Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club in July, one of three shows on a nationwide tour, when the country opens up with the easing of restrictions.
The father-of-two from Suffolk is a full-time poet who has got through lockdown writing a book on the history of balladeers, The Ballad Seller, which has just been published.
It's about pre-Georgian times when ballad sheets were sold on the streets to spread the news long before the tabloid press and it has been illustrated by modern political cartoonist Martin Rowson.
He also has his third collection of poetry being published, The Feel Good Movie of the Year, which looks at the "frail humanity of a battered post-Brexit Britain” emerging from the pandemic.
You may also want to watch:
The 39-year-old, who began his ballad career in a collective at university, celebrated 20 years as a professional poet in 2019 before lockdown stopped all stage performances.
But he bounces back on July 14 at Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club in Pollard Row, off Bethnal Green Road, at 7.30pm. Tickets: £12.
Most Read
- 1 It's been a busy week at Leyton Orient with plenty of signings expected
- 2 Tributes paid after Tower Hamlets councillor dies at 40
- 3 Friends of John Pierce compiling 'book of memories' for his family
- 4 Delta variant accounts for majority of Covid cases in much of east London
- 5 Drivers fight Tower Hamlets for years over 'clamping on private land'
- 6 Leyton Orient linked with Omar Beckles, Connor Wood and Paul Smyth
- 7 Plans mooted to change East End MP constituency boundaries
- 8 Leyton Orient sign left-back Connor Wood from Bradford City
- 9 Thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast as Met Office issues yellow warnings
- 10 Cult restaurant Eggslut set to open third London location