An artist from Bow spent two gruelling weeks hiking through Mongolia in order to dress up as a pink bear for his latest photography series.

Paul Robinson's art involves photographing a human-sized pink bear suit in extreme and remote locations, which he said has helped him overcome his depression.

He said the expedition in Mongolia from September 6 to 20, which involved hiking through the Altai region and going on eight-hour horse rides in temperatures of -15C, was his most challenging one yet.

Paul said: "The reason why I did it was [because] it was the most adventurous [one] to date. I have gone to quite extreme lengths to get my photography.

"Like when I did South America, it was 12-hour hikes up the mountain with 20 kilos of camera gear and the pink bear suit on my back.

"With this one, it was learning to ride a horse and [completing] eight-hour horse riding days up to -15 degrees centigrade. So, it's pretty extreme."

The expedition was led by Megan Hine, a British survival consultant and adventurer who has worked with Bear Grylls.

The photographs Paul took will form part of his I Used To Be A Polar Bear series, which he said plays on the idea of the pink bear as a climate refugee.

He said: "The whole series explores our world and the beauty of it, suggesting that maybe it's not too late to change [the climate crisis]."

Paul, also known by his artist name LUAP, has been using the pink bear suit for over a decade and said the idea came to him while he was doing cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).

He said: "I was suffering with depression quite badly and started doing CBT to resolve what was going on in my mind.

"At the time, I used to paint all these dead trees and they were representative of how I was feeling; they were all kind of cut off and isolated and quite lonely.

"The pink bear was [from] a childhood memory of myself and my parents and brother at a theme park. I basically got this costume made and then started plonking it in some of these isolated tree settings and it kind of brought some joy to the paintings."

He added the bear is purposely expressionless, so people can "project their emotions into the work and hopefully it enables them to relate to it more".