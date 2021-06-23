Outdoor market to replace Bow Arts' open studios day amid Covid

Published: 4:47 PM June 23, 2021

Bow Arts 2021 summer market planned July 17 and 18 instead of its annual studio open day - Credit: John Sutton/clearwater photography

A summer “makers market” is being held in Bow Road this year to replace an annual arts studios' open day that has been stopped by Covid restrictions.

Next month's two-day event is being staged outdoors by the Bow Arts charity to sell gifts and artworks created by East End artists and artisans.

The collective is setting up 25 stalls in the courtyard selling gifts, prints, cards, jewellery, homeware and original artworks “to celebrate all things Bow”.

Music and street food is being laid on, plus cocktails from the Nunnery Cafe, all with Covid safety measures in place.

One thing you can't do is look around Bow's Mobile Mixology art studio because of Covid restrictions. - Credit: Ollie Harrop

Original artworks at £100 or more are being sold through the Own Art scheme for buyers, which spreads the cost with 10 monthly interest-free instalments.

The market on July 17 and 18 is in place of the annual Bow Road Open Studios event, when Bow Arts invites the public to pop in and look around.

Summer arts market for Bow Road like this previous Christmas fair - Credit: Rob Harris



