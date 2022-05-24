News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Charli XCX added to All Points East line-up for Disclosure day

William Mata

Published: 4:45 PM May 24, 2022
Charli XCX performs. Credit PA.

Charli XCX performs. Credit PA. - Credit: PA Images

Charli XCX and Mura Masa have been added to the bill for All Points East on Sunday, August 27. 

Day headliners Disclosure, who had been previously confirmed, have announced this week who will be supporting them.

Charli XCX, fresh from securing a number one album with latest LP Crash, has this week played to a sold out Alexandra Palace and will make a sensational addition to the bill.

Guernsey producer Mura Masa is two albums into a diverse career that has seen him blend rap, dance and indie genres - calling on Clairo, Ellie Rowsell and Georgia among his collaborators. 

The dance-focused day will also star Shy FX, Franky Wah, Wesley Joseph, Lola Young and Joy Anonymous - all of whom were announced alongside Mura Masa and Charli XCX. 

Already on the bill for the same day is James Blake, Fred Again.., Koffee, Freddie Gibbs, Channel Tres.  

