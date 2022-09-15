Live music event in Bethnal Green to raise money for mental health charity

One of the three acts playing is Zebrah, a band whose four members are Pauline Janier, Kevin Siou, Chris Gyftakis and James Bannister - Credit: Pauline Janier

A live music event will be held in Bethnal Green to raise money for a charity supporting those in, or employed by, the UK music industry who have been affected by mental ill-health or addiction.

On September 22, the Sebright Arms will host three sets of musical performances and the proceeds will be donated to Music Support.

Joe Donaldson-Perkins, who is organising the event, said: "I was in a band for quite a long time and kind of wanted to "make it", whatever that means. It didn't work out in the end, for better or for worse.

"But I went through a pretty rough time after being in the band and being in that environment because I think you put a lot of pressure on yourself to be successful and your expectations of where you think you should be are always quite high and then, more often than not, the reality is not that level.

"I found myself in this place where I was deeply unhappy, I went to therapy, I went through a bit of a tough time, but I came out the end a much more well-rounded and mature person."

Joe felt he has realised the importance of people having "healthy relationships" with whatever they pursue.

The performers include Zebrah, a London-based band that has been playing since 2019 who will close the night and Mulimba, a singer who fuses gospel beats, electro hooks and indie vocals.

Joe said he wanted a diverse line-up of "different styles of music."

Jasmine Thakral will open the night, an artist whose music Joe describes as "whimsical bedroom pop."

Joe said: "We're [Joe and Jasmine] at similar fledgling stages in our music careers. She's just starting out, as am I in terms of my music business journey. I've been helping her out and then this is just an extension of that; I thought it would be nice for Jasmine to open the night to get a bit of live musical experience."

Doors will open at 7.30pm and tickets are £10.30 and can be bought here: https://link.dice.fm/FqO4EJiHjtb.