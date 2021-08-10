News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do >

Cockney beano to the seaside makes comeback in Bethnal Green

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 5:53 PM August 10, 2021   
Belinda Harman... getting traditional cockney beano outing together for her neighbours

Belinda Harman... getting traditional cockney beano outing together for her neighbours - Credit: Belinda Harman/selfie

Traditional cockney East End beano outings are making a comeback in Bethnal Green with a coach trip down to Margate. 

The Sunday outing is being organised by cockney-born mum Belinda Harman on August 22 for her neighbours around Columbia Road.  

Dreamland funfair... fun day out for neighbours from Bethnal Green

Dreamland funfair... fun day out for neighbours from Bethnal Green - Credit: Google

“People have been isolated during lockdown, especially older folk,” she told the East London Advertiser. “I thought of a traditional beano to have a nice day at the seaside and get to know each other again.” 

The 59-year-old professional film-maker, who recently recovered from a serious bout of Covid, has hired Empress Coaches family-run East End business which took parties on charabanc beanos back in the 1920s and 30s. The coach hire is being paid for by Tower Hamlets Homes. 

Nice day on Margate seafront for Belinda's cockney beano... as long as the weather holds

Nice day on Margate seafront for Belinda's cockney beano... as long as the weather holds - Credit: Google

“We’re getting some fresh air by the sea,” Belinda added. “I want to have a cockney singalong on the coach to get ’em all going.” 

You may also want to watch:

She can take up to 50 neighbours down to Margate’s Dreamland fairground on the seafront, pick-up from Hackney Road at 9.30am, back in the evening.

It's “first come, first served” by calling 07596-580418 or emailing Beano21@mail.com.

Most Read

  1. 1 Heart care waiting list could double in north-east London, says charity
  2. 2 Jailed: A12 subway sex predator who attacked lone women
  3. 3 Comedy night for Leyton Orient's Justin Edinburgh at the Backyard
  1. 4 Tower Bridge jammed open by technical fault
  2. 5 Leyton Orient are a 'big club' insists new captain Darren Pratley
  3. 6 Plans to turn former Broadwood piano works into Hackney Wick 'student city'
  4. 7 A Level results 2021: Bishop Challoner twins to study at Cambridge and Durham universities
  5. 8 A Level results 2021: George Green's School head praises students' resilience in face of 'incredible challenges'
  6. 9 Leyton Orient eyeing promotion back to League One this season
  7. 10 Call to halt merger involving Isle of Dogs social landlord
Bethnal Green News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Area around West India Quay station now cordoned off where man was stabbed

Crime

Man stabbed outside West India Quay DLR station

Mike Brooke

person
Orient manager delighted with Pratley addition

Leyton Orient

Transfer round-up: Leyton Orient bring in eight as departures find new...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Ousseynou Cisse of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group...

Leyton Orient

Midfielder Ouss Cisse confirms Leyton Orient departure

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Met's Borough Commander Marcus Barnett

Metropolitan Police

Police chief to be quizzed at East London Mosque

Mike Brooke

person