Published: 5:53 PM August 10, 2021

Belinda Harman... getting traditional cockney beano outing together for her neighbours - Credit: Belinda Harman/selfie

Traditional cockney East End beano outings are making a comeback in Bethnal Green with a coach trip down to Margate.

The Sunday outing is being organised by cockney-born mum Belinda Harman on August 22 for her neighbours around Columbia Road.

Dreamland funfair... fun day out for neighbours from Bethnal Green - Credit: Google

“People have been isolated during lockdown, especially older folk,” she told the East London Advertiser. “I thought of a traditional beano to have a nice day at the seaside and get to know each other again.”

The 59-year-old professional film-maker, who recently recovered from a serious bout of Covid, has hired Empress Coaches family-run East End business which took parties on charabanc beanos back in the 1920s and 30s. The coach hire is being paid for by Tower Hamlets Homes.

Nice day on Margate seafront for Belinda's cockney beano... as long as the weather holds - Credit: Google

“We’re getting some fresh air by the sea,” Belinda added. “I want to have a cockney singalong on the coach to get ’em all going.”

She can take up to 50 neighbours down to Margate’s Dreamland fairground on the seafront, pick-up from Hackney Road at 9.30am, back in the evening.

It's “first come, first served” by calling 07596-580418 or emailing Beano21@mail.com.