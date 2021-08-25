News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do >

Brick Lane 'free-from' food fest to be served up for those with allergies

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 10:42 AM August 25, 2021   
'Free from' food fest coming to Truman's

'Free-from' food fest coming to Truman's - Credit: Michael Spring

A food festival with everything without gluten, dairy and refined sugar is coming to Brick Lane next month.  

Artisan producers are putting "free-from” goods on display like chocolate, desserts, savoury snacks and street food.  

Previous 'free from' food fest was packed last time it was held at Spitalfields Market

Previous 'free-from' food fest at Spitalfields Market - Credit: Hannah Green

There will even be gluten-free beer served in the boiler house at The Old Truman Brewery where the Saturday festival takes place on September 11. 

“We want to show the array of ‘free-from’ products,” festival founder Margarita Kalna said. “These come from specialist producers we want to introduce to people with food intolerances or allergies.” 

Nutritionist Ali Walsh giving gluten-free masterclass  on September 11

Nutritionist Ali Walsh giving gluten-free masterclass on September 11 - Credit: Free From Events

Talks and demos will also be given by nutritionists, such as mum-of-two Ali Walsh giving a masterclass at 11.15am on how to make quick meals safe for those with coeliac disease, which causes their immune system to attack tissues when eating gluten and stops them taking in nutrients. 

You may also want to watch:

Ali, who has had coeliac disease for 20 years, runs a gluten-free cake business and admits to having “two naughty little people who love covering themselves in chocolate”. 

Some free-from products to be on show include granola butter made from oats, Teff pasta, vegan chocolate, plant-based Indian food and gin and tonic bronuts - a brownie doughnut combination. 

Green sisters stand at 'free from' food fest held last time in Spitalfields  

Green sisters stand at 'free-from' food fest held last time in Spitalfields - Credit: Michael Spring

Most Read

  1. 1 Gangland memorabilia auction at Blind Beggar for NHS goes 'Kraysy'
  2. 2 Crossrail hands over new Whitechapel station to TfL
  3. 3 Free festival at Victoria Park to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh
  1. 4 Police arrest man over 'possibly homophobic' Cemetery Park killing
  2. 5 Plan the August bank holiday with these events, activities in east London
  3. 6 Classic Boat Festival to be awash with wartime heritage at St Katharine’s
  4. 7 New Whitechapel station ticket hall opens — but Elizabeth line still under wraps
  5. 8 Appeal to trace men in connection with West India Quay station stabbing
  6. 9 Lockdown memories create Stepney care home artwork
  7. 10 Appeal to find missing girl, 15, with links to Stratford

Entry to the food fest is £10, which includes a drink, and can be booked online.

Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have made an arrest in the murder investigation launched after a man was found dead in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Tower Hamlets

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Scarlett Harlett

TV

Meet the Isle of Dogs drag queen in RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews arrive at Landmark Pinnacle  

Families evacuated as fire breaks out at 76-storey Canary Wharf skyscraper

Mike Brooke

person
Pensioner Rita Cooper and daughter Jolene to be shifted when Barkantine estate is redeveloped

Planning and Development

Housing group gets go-ahead from residents to redevelop Isle of Dogs estate

Mike Brooke

person