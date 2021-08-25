Brick Lane 'free-from' food fest to be served up for those with allergies

Published: 10:42 AM August 25, 2021

A food festival with everything without gluten, dairy and refined sugar is coming to Brick Lane next month.

Artisan producers are putting "free-from” goods on display like chocolate, desserts, savoury snacks and street food.

Previous 'free-from' food fest at Spitalfields Market - Credit: Hannah Green

There will even be gluten-free beer served in the boiler house at The Old Truman Brewery where the Saturday festival takes place on September 11.

“We want to show the array of ‘free-from’ products,” festival founder Margarita Kalna said. “These come from specialist producers we want to introduce to people with food intolerances or allergies.”

Nutritionist Ali Walsh giving gluten-free masterclass on September 11 - Credit: Free From Events

Talks and demos will also be given by nutritionists, such as mum-of-two Ali Walsh giving a masterclass at 11.15am on how to make quick meals safe for those with coeliac disease, which causes their immune system to attack tissues when eating gluten and stops them taking in nutrients.

Ali, who has had coeliac disease for 20 years, runs a gluten-free cake business and admits to having “two naughty little people who love covering themselves in chocolate”.

Some free-from products to be on show include granola butter made from oats, Teff pasta, vegan chocolate, plant-based Indian food and gin and tonic bronuts - a brownie doughnut combination.

Green sisters stand at 'free-from' food fest held last time in Spitalfields - Credit: Michael Spring

Entry to the food fest is £10, which includes a drink, and can be booked online.