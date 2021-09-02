Published: 5:01 PM September 2, 2021

A continental Oktober bier festival is set to turn Brick Lane into a little Bavaria for three days next month at Hallowe’en.

A bierkeller packed with Munich lager for up to one thousand revellers is setting up in the 7,000sq ft Tap Room beer hall next to The Old Truman Brewery.

Brick Lane going Bavarian for Hallowe'en - Credit: Lara Maysa

“It’s our first Bier Fest so we’ve gone all out to prove a point to the naysayers,” Brick Lane Tap Room manager Chris Stemp said.

“The massive space will get a full makeover, mixing traditional Oktoberfest style with a hop-themed bar.”

Oktoberfest is spilling across the Hallowe’en weekend from October 29 to 31 with live music from Freddie and the Freeloaders, who regularly play at Glastonbury Festival.

Additionally, drag star Tiana Biscuit is glamming up with her Halloqueens.

Eva Von Schnippisch the Weimar vixen - Credit: Lara Maysa

The entertainment is hosted by Eva Von Schnippisch, promoted by the organisers for “her über wit, razor sharp tongue and belting voice that makes the Weimar vixen the perfect host”.