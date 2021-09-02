News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do >

Oktober Bier Fest coming to Brick Lane for Hallowe'en

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 5:01 PM September 2, 2021   
Cheers... to the Oktober bier fest

Cheers... to the Oktober Bier Fest - Credit: Lara Maysa

A continental Oktober bier festival is set to turn Brick Lane into a little Bavaria for three days next month at Hallowe’en. 

A bierkeller packed with Munich lager for up to one thousand revellers is setting up in the 7,000sq ft Tap Room beer hall next to The Old Truman Brewery.  

Brick Lane going Bavarian for Hallowe'en

Brick Lane going Bavarian for Hallowe'en - Credit: Lara Maysa

“It’s our first Bier Fest so we’ve gone all out to prove a point to the naysayers,” Brick Lane Tap Room manager Chris Stemp said.

“The massive space will get a full makeover, mixing traditional Oktoberfest style with a hop-themed bar.” 

Oktoberfest is spilling across the Hallowe’en weekend from October 29 to 31 with live music from Freddie and the Freeloaders, who regularly play at Glastonbury Festival.

You may also want to watch:

Additionally, drag star Tiana Biscuit is glamming up with her Halloqueens. 

Eva Von Schnippisch the Weimar vixen

Eva Von Schnippisch the Weimar vixen - Credit: Lara Maysa

The entertainment is hosted by Eva Von Schnippisch, promoted by the organisers for “her über wit, razor sharp tongue and belting voice that makes the Weimar vixen the perfect host”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pet poodle dies after being savaged in Poplar park
  2. 2 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
  3. 3 Liveable Streets traffic schemes halted after protests across East End
  1. 4 Elderly man punched in face on Central Line train
  2. 5 Rain doesn't dampen Bethnal Green's first cockney seaside beano
  3. 6 Big development decisions made by Tower Hamlets during the pandemic
  4. 7 Man who died in Mile End park named
  5. 8 Rape victim speaks out as Met Police relaunch Ask for Angela scheme
  6. 9 Red ants invade all six floors of Bromley-by-Bow block of flats
  7. 10 Three held after shots reportedly fired at house in Bethnal Green
Days Out Guide
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three men police want to trace following incident in Brick Lane 3.30am on July 25, 2021

Hate crime

Man hit with metal object in 'racially motivated' Brick Lane attack

Mike Brooke

person
Emergency crews arriving at Crossharbour Plaza

London Fire Brigade

Evacuations after gym blaze breaks out in Canary Wharf tower block

Mike Brooke

person
Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football a

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient facing injury crisis with Smyth, Thompson and Drinan out

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football a

Leyton Orient

Jackett wants his Leyton Orient squad to bounce back against Bradford City

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon