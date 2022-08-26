News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Review

Caroline Polachek transfixes All Points East audience

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 9:44 AM August 26, 2022
Updated: 9:50 AM August 26, 2022
A range of projections lit up the stage behind Caroline Polachek, including a starry night during her cover of "Breathless"

American singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek joined a stacked full line-up on Thursday (August 25) at All Points East, including Omar Apollo, Caribou and Tame Impala. 

She hypnotised the festival's audience with her impressive vocal range, floating from deep, reverberating notes to sweet whistle tones. 

The artist opened with singles Door and the Spanish-influenced Sunset, going on to cover the hit song Breathless by Irish family band The Corrs and her popular Bunny is a Rider.

Caroline ended her set with the hit So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings, bringing back the energetic momentum to the crowd that she opened with.

She graced the East Stage in an all-black outfit, silhouetted against the rich pinks and purples of the projection screen.

Sweeping vocal runs matched the synthetic smoke that poured across the stage as the audience was transfixed by her mix of fluid dancing and sharp, mime-like movements.

It was a powerful display of experimental pop and ethereal femininity.

