Coming-of-age story comes to The Space

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:36 PM August 17, 2021   
Tom Claxton in Dancing To Disco 

Tom Claxton in Dancing To Disco

Conversations that writer Nick Dawkins had with drama graduate Tom Claxton about growing up in poverty have led to the world premiere of coming-of-age solo show Dancing To Disco which is opening at the Isle of Dogs. 

The story, which is being held at The Space centre for five nights from August 24 is about a working class lad caught between his family and a chance of going to university.  

Tom takes the audience through a journey of class, conflict and identity in a 55-minute performance involving dancing in his underwear to 'Queen of Disco' Donna Summer.  

Story of working class lad reaching for the stars

Story of working class lad reaching for the stars

“It’s really important to have working class stories on stage,” he said. “People from such backgrounds can feel inspired. I grew up in a working class background and went on to higher education.” 

Performances at The Space at 269 Westferry Road, Millwall, Isle of Dogs, are on from August 24 to 27 at 7.30pm, and August 28 at 2.30 and 7.30pm.

Book online from £12, or call the box office on 020 7515 7799.


