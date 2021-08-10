News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Thank you' festival to help East End recover from Covid

Mike Brooke

Published: 5:57 PM August 10, 2021   
Festive community events planned at Victoria Park

Festive community events planned at Victoria Park - Credit: Carmen Valino/LBTH

A “thank you” festival is planned for volunteers who helped families in the East End during the height of the pandemic. 

The festive fortnight from October 25 to November 7 is being paid for out of Tower Hamlets Council’s Covid recovery fund. 

“It’s important to recognise the work of volunteers and unpaid carers,” deputy Mayor Sirajul Islam said. 

“The pandemic has left so many people feeling isolated. I hope these events help bridge that gap.”  

Festival events include a street party, activities in Victoria Park, art classes and supper club. 

Evening suppers are being laid on at Spitalfields City Farm in Allen Gardens, off Brick Lane — one for people feeling isolated and another to thank volunteers. Poplar Union arts centre in Cotall Street is organising a fashion show, photography workshops, dance and art classes.  

But there is also “remembering" events paying tribute to those who died from Covid-19 and to staff, volunteers and others who have supported people during the crisis. 

Money from the recovery fund is also being put aside for another “thank you” festival next April if the idea catches on.    

