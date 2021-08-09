Greenhouse Theatre turns Canary Wharf green singing Shakespeare
- Credit: Green Theatre
A summer of “very green” theatre performances is being staged at Canary Wharf that might just help the planet, not to make too big a drama about it.
It’s the first London appearance by the Green Theatre company with a zero-waste bar added to its pop-up playhouse in Jubilee Park.
Three shows in rotation written by the players have their debut.
First is As you Like It, an all singing-dancing version of Shakespeare’s classic showing how we can re-connect with the natural world.
Then Hjem is a tale of two singers who strum up a friendship with shanties across the seas.
Finally, 12 is a romantic story set in the remaining dozen years we have left to abate the climate crisis, asking what things are worth saving.
Tickets are free following a donation from Canary Wharf Group — but the players would appreciate a little something to help their storytelling for building a greener future. They reckon £5 would do nicely when booking online or on the door.
Shows run 7.30pm seven days a week, plus 2.30pm matinees on Thursday, Friday and weekends.
