Greenhouse Theatre turns Canary Wharf green singing Shakespeare

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:12 PM August 9, 2021   
Theatre company in their pop-up "wooden O" playhouse, as Shakespeare would appreciate

Theatre company in their sustainable pop-up "wooden O" playhouse, as Shakespeare would appreciate - Credit: Green Theatre

A summer of “very green” theatre performances is being staged at Canary Wharf that might just help the planet, not to make too big a drama about it. 

It’s the first London appearance by the Green Theatre company with a zero-waste bar added to its pop-up playhouse in Jubilee Park.  

Pop-up playhouse in the park for the summer 

Pop-up playhouse in the park for the summer - Credit: Green Theatre

Three shows in rotation written by the players have their debut. 

First is As you Like It, an all singing-dancing version of Shakespeare’s classic showing how we can re-connect with the natural world. 

Then Hjem is a tale of two singers who strum up a friendship with shanties across the seas. 

Finally, 12 is a romantic story set in the remaining dozen years we have left to abate the climate crisis, asking what things are worth saving. 

All singing, all dancing version of Shakespeare's As You Like It

All singing, all dancing version of Shakespeare's As You Like It - Credit: Green Theatre

Tickets are free following a donation from Canary Wharf Group — but the players would appreciate a little something to help their storytelling for building a greener future. They reckon £5 would do nicely when booking online or on the door

Shows run 7.30pm seven days a week, plus 2.30pm matinees on Thursday, Friday and weekends. 

