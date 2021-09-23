'Fun palace' to reopen at Limehouse Half Moon after 18 months' lockdown

Published: 12:49 PM September 23, 2021

One day fun palace to open at Limehouse - Credit: Stephen Beeny

A "fun palace" day where families can now get involved in the arts and learn to help save the planet is set to return to the Limehouse Half Moon Theatre.

The event is on October 2 and will include "oceans and water” themes for storytelling, music workshops, craft sessions, sea creature art and a photo booth with nautical costumes.

Family fun day planned on October 2 - Credit: Stephen Beeny

The Half Moon's last annual fun palace was in 2019; last year’s event had to be scrapped during the pandemic.

“We are once again opening a fun palace after being closed for 18 months,” Half Moon’s director Chris Elwell said. “This is celebrating the arts and sciences and the crucial role they play in human life.”

Children at the last Half Moon fun palace in 2019 - Credit: Stephen Beeny

Fun palaces are an annual legacy from an idea by east London theatre director Joan Littlewood, the “mother of theatre workshop”, who died in 2002 aged 87.

Some 2,000 fun palaces have been created around the world since 2014 as her legacy.

This year is the eighth fun palace day, from 10am to 4pm, at the Half Moon in White Horse Road.