'Fun palace' to reopen at Limehouse Half Moon after 18 months' lockdown
- Credit: Stephen Beeny
A "fun palace" day where families can now get involved in the arts and learn to help save the planet is set to return to the Limehouse Half Moon Theatre.
The event is on October 2 and will include "oceans and water” themes for storytelling, music workshops, craft sessions, sea creature art and a photo booth with nautical costumes.
The Half Moon's last annual fun palace was in 2019; last year’s event had to be scrapped during the pandemic.
“We are once again opening a fun palace after being closed for 18 months,” Half Moon’s director Chris Elwell said. “This is celebrating the arts and sciences and the crucial role they play in human life.”
Fun palaces are an annual legacy from an idea by east London theatre director Joan Littlewood, the “mother of theatre workshop”, who died in 2002 aged 87.
You may also want to watch:
Some 2,000 fun palaces have been created around the world since 2014 as her legacy.
This year is the eighth fun palace day, from 10am to 4pm, at the Half Moon in White Horse Road.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 30s dies after Isle of Dogs stabbing
- 2 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
- 3 Police patrols to increase after fatal Isle of Dogs stabbing
- 4 Concern growing for man last seen at Bow Road station
- 5 Sentencing of arms dealers set for one year after Isle of Dogs raid
- 6 Authorities urged to act against 'terrifying' Isle of Dogs car races
- 7 Teenager suffers 'life-changing' injuries after alleged attack in Shadwell
- 8 Man who died in Mile End park named
- 9 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man
- 10 Man found with stab injuries in Stepney