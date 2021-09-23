News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do >

'Fun palace' to reopen at Limehouse Half Moon after 18 months' lockdown

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:49 PM September 23, 2021   
One day fun palace to open at Limehouse

One day fun palace to open at Limehouse - Credit: Stephen Beeny

A "fun palace" day where families can now get involved in the arts and learn to help save the planet is set to return to the Limehouse Half Moon Theatre.

The event is on October 2 and will include "oceans and water” themes for storytelling, music workshops, craft sessions, sea creature art and a photo booth with nautical costumes.

Family fun day planned on October 2

Family fun day planned on October 2 - Credit: Stephen Beeny

The Half Moon's last annual fun palace was in 2019; last year’s event had to be scrapped during the pandemic.

“We are once again opening a fun palace after being closed for 18 months,” Half Moon’s director Chris Elwell said. “This is celebrating the arts and sciences and the crucial role they play in human life.”  

Children at the last Half Moon fun palace in 2019

Children at the last Half Moon fun palace in 2019 - Credit: Stephen Beeny

Fun palaces are an annual legacy from an idea by east London theatre director Joan Littlewood, the “mother of theatre workshop”, who died in 2002 aged 87. 

You may also want to watch:

Some 2,000 fun palaces have been created around the world since 2014 as her legacy.

This year is the eighth fun palace day, from 10am to 4pm, at the Half Moon in White Horse Road. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 30s dies after Isle of Dogs stabbing
  2. 2 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
  3. 3 Police patrols to increase after fatal Isle of Dogs stabbing
  1. 4 Concern growing for man last seen at Bow Road station
  2. 5 Sentencing of arms dealers set for one year after Isle of Dogs raid
  3. 6 Authorities urged to act against 'terrifying' Isle of Dogs car races
  4. 7 Teenager suffers 'life-changing' injuries after alleged attack in Shadwell
  5. 8 Man who died in Mile End park named
  6. 9 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man
  7. 10 Man found with stab injuries in Stepney
Docklands News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Golding Street next to Rope Walk Gardens... scene of vicious stabbing  

Metropolitan Police

Two men arrested in connection with Shadwell double stabbing

Daniel Gayne

person
Anton Welio and Stephanie Smillie... each jailed five years for string of cashpoint robberies

Crime

Jailed: Robbers who targeted OAPs at east London cashpoints

Mike Brooke

person
Justice for 24-year-old NHS worker David Gomoh... described as “a charismatic, intelligent and focused young gentleman”

David Gomoh's killers jailed 101 years total for Canning Town murder

Mike Brooke

person
Arrest... the moment youth is taken into custody in Shoreditch

'Food delivery' youth in suspect Shoreditch drugs bust

Mike Brooke

person