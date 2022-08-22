News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do >

'Really amazing': In the Neighbourhood kicks off in Victoria Park

Author Picture Icon

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 5:47 PM August 22, 2022
Updated: 6:02 PM August 22, 2022
Dan and Aoife on swing

In the NBHD features fairground rides for all ages - Credit: Polly Hancock

Four days of free events are under way in Victoria Park as part of the All Points East festival.

Live music, an outdoor cinema, sports activities and children's entertainment are part of In the Neighbourhood, which runs until Wednesday, August 24.

performer on aerial hoop

One of the performers on the aerial hoop - Credit: Polly Hancock

The West Ham United Foundation hosted a pop-up event on Monday (August 22) to encourage children to get involved with their programmes.

One parent, Nelson Bayomy, said: "While the children are on summer holidays, it's a good opportunity to enjoy local activities, especially since most of the providers are local. The activities encourage them to stay fit as well."

Claire Havill lives near the park and brought her best friend and goddaughter to In the NBHD.

She said: "I use this park a lot for exercise and it can be a little disruptive when All Points East is on but the benefits it creates are fantastic. We're very lucky to have this on our doorstep."

Kelly Allnuts added: "We've been here in previous years because it kind of takes over the park in the summer holidays so it's really amazing that there are a few free days."

drummers in purple outfits

In the NBHD features Keralan drummers hosted by Mukal and Ghetto Tigers - Credit: Polly Hancock

Most Read

  1. 1 'No significant impact on employees' as cinema chain considers bankruptcy
  2. 2 Man, woman and child escape 'large' e-bike fire in Wapping flat by climbing out window
  3. 3 'Really amazing': In the Neighbourhood kicks off in Victoria Park
  1. 4 Tower Hamlets A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools
  2. 5 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
  3. 6 'Ruthless' killer sentenced for Isle of Dogs murder
  4. 7 'Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk reign as park goes electro'
  5. 8 Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July
  6. 9 Plan to install gates at canalside development blocked despite ASB concerns
  7. 10 Damon Albarn hails ‘most local’ gig as Gorillaz headline All Points East

Her friend, Miranda Bowen, explained how they had seen Indian drummers, a Bengali dancer and a Samba band.

She described theatre group Half Moon, who performed in the bandstand, as "very irreverent, funny and witty and they have quite subversive takes on traditional fairy tales."

mother and daughters in front of fairground ride

Lisa Greenwood brought her children to In the NBHD to use the fairground rides - Credit: Tara Mewawalla

Performances on the West Stage on Sunday (August 21) included a DJ set by BBC Asian Network's Bobby Friction.

The 6 Music Stage hosted a deaf rave while the North Stage saw performances from the musicians of West End Kids.

All Points East
Victoria Park
Hackney News
Tower Hamlets News

Don't Miss

Pancakes sold at Tesco have been recalled due to fears they could be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria

Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A car crashed into an apartment building on Bow Common Lane on Monday night

London Live News

Teenager, 17, arrested after car crashes into Bow apartment building

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Bethnal Green Road

Metropolitan Police

Man 'seriously injured' after e-scooter fall

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
A quiet Canary Wharf Underground Station, the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown. Pictu

London Live News

Canary Wharf Underground station stabbing leaves man in hospital

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon