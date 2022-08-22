'Really amazing': In the Neighbourhood kicks off in Victoria Park

In the NBHD features fairground rides for all ages - Credit: Polly Hancock

Four days of free events are under way in Victoria Park as part of the All Points East festival.

Live music, an outdoor cinema, sports activities and children's entertainment are part of In the Neighbourhood, which runs until Wednesday, August 24.

One of the performers on the aerial hoop - Credit: Polly Hancock

The West Ham United Foundation hosted a pop-up event on Monday (August 22) to encourage children to get involved with their programmes.

One parent, Nelson Bayomy, said: "While the children are on summer holidays, it's a good opportunity to enjoy local activities, especially since most of the providers are local. The activities encourage them to stay fit as well."

Claire Havill lives near the park and brought her best friend and goddaughter to In the NBHD.

She said: "I use this park a lot for exercise and it can be a little disruptive when All Points East is on but the benefits it creates are fantastic. We're very lucky to have this on our doorstep."

Kelly Allnuts added: "We've been here in previous years because it kind of takes over the park in the summer holidays so it's really amazing that there are a few free days."

In the NBHD features Keralan drummers hosted by Mukal and Ghetto Tigers - Credit: Polly Hancock

Her friend, Miranda Bowen, explained how they had seen Indian drummers, a Bengali dancer and a Samba band.

She described theatre group Half Moon, who performed in the bandstand, as "very irreverent, funny and witty and they have quite subversive takes on traditional fairy tales."

Lisa Greenwood brought her children to In the NBHD to use the fairground rides - Credit: Tara Mewawalla

Performances on the West Stage on Sunday (August 21) included a DJ set by BBC Asian Network's Bobby Friction.

The 6 Music Stage hosted a deaf rave while the North Stage saw performances from the musicians of West End Kids.