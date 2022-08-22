'Really amazing': In the Neighbourhood kicks off in Victoria Park
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Four days of free events are under way in Victoria Park as part of the All Points East festival.
Live music, an outdoor cinema, sports activities and children's entertainment are part of In the Neighbourhood, which runs until Wednesday, August 24.
The West Ham United Foundation hosted a pop-up event on Monday (August 22) to encourage children to get involved with their programmes.
One parent, Nelson Bayomy, said: "While the children are on summer holidays, it's a good opportunity to enjoy local activities, especially since most of the providers are local. The activities encourage them to stay fit as well."
Claire Havill lives near the park and brought her best friend and goddaughter to In the NBHD.
She said: "I use this park a lot for exercise and it can be a little disruptive when All Points East is on but the benefits it creates are fantastic. We're very lucky to have this on our doorstep."
Kelly Allnuts added: "We've been here in previous years because it kind of takes over the park in the summer holidays so it's really amazing that there are a few free days."
Most Read
- 1 'No significant impact on employees' as cinema chain considers bankruptcy
- 2 Man, woman and child escape 'large' e-bike fire in Wapping flat by climbing out window
- 3 'Really amazing': In the Neighbourhood kicks off in Victoria Park
- 4 Tower Hamlets A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools
- 5 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
- 6 'Ruthless' killer sentenced for Isle of Dogs murder
- 7 'Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk reign as park goes electro'
- 8 Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July
- 9 Plan to install gates at canalside development blocked despite ASB concerns
- 10 Damon Albarn hails ‘most local’ gig as Gorillaz headline All Points East
Her friend, Miranda Bowen, explained how they had seen Indian drummers, a Bengali dancer and a Samba band.
She described theatre group Half Moon, who performed in the bandstand, as "very irreverent, funny and witty and they have quite subversive takes on traditional fairy tales."
Performances on the West Stage on Sunday (August 21) included a DJ set by BBC Asian Network's Bobby Friction.
The 6 Music Stage hosted a deaf rave while the North Stage saw performances from the musicians of West End Kids.