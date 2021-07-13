News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do >

Soul star Leee John to take Canary Wharf stage marking 40 years of Imagination

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:22 AM July 13, 2021    Updated: 11:32 AM July 13, 2021
Leee John... 40 years topping the soul charts

Leee John is performing in Canary Wharf as he celebrates the 40th anniversary of the band Imagination. - Credit: Bossamusic

Soul star Leee John is singing in Canary Wharf to mark the 40th anniversary of band Imagination. 

The Friday night “up close and intimate" performance is at the Boisdale restaurant and music venue on July 16.    

The Hackney-born R&B singer-songwriter had record sales of more than 30 million albums with Imagination including hits like Just An illusion, Flashback and In The Heat of the Night

“It’s fair to say Leee John is one of the hardest-working men in music,” his publicist Archie Carmichael said. “Even today Imagination’s music continues with remixes and adaptations by major contemporary stars.” 

Leee John, originally from Hackney, returns to east London for 40th anniversary gig

Leee John, originally from Hackney, returns to east London for 40th anniversary gig - Credit: Nick Gibbons

The 2017 Retropia album, by Imagination and featuring Leee, had two UK Soul chart-toppers, Do It Right Now and Make Your Mind Up

You may also want to watch:

These were followed by Police and Thieves, paying homage to the classic anthem originally recorded in 1976 by Junior Murvin.  

Friday’s performance at the Boisdale venue in Canary Wharf Shopping Centre in Cabot Square has Covid safety measures in place with face masks required.

Most Read

  1. 1 Battle of Cable Street veteran and ex-mayoress celebrates 104th birthday
  2. 2 Children come out to play as Bethnal Green road is closed to traffic
  3. 3 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
  1. 4 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
  2. 5 By-election called after Tower Hamlets councillor's death
  3. 6 Trial date set for MP Apsana Begum charged with 'housing fraud'
  4. 7 Leyton Orient hit fan with banning order over racist tweets towards England stars
  5. 8 Memories of 'brave' firefighters who died fighting warehouse blaze 30 years ago
  6. 9 Double murder charge 28 years after pensioners found dead in Bethnal Green
  7. 10 How East End's Angel & Crown pub got shot in the arm from Coca-Cola
Music
Canary Wharf News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Royal London Hospital, run by Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Mike Brooke

Metropolitan Police

Police: Incident prompting 'evacuation' of Royal London now resolved

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Osborn Street which could soon be renamed... where new Hilton Hotel is being built 

Work begins on new Hilton Hotel to open in Whitechapel

Mike Brooke

person
Netflix's Shadyside Videos in Shoreditch High Street, promoting the new Fear Street movies based on RL Stine’s books

Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Ruqsana Begum wins the UK Sport Inspirational Performance at the third Lycamobile British Ethnic Div

Bethnal Green muay Thai champion signs deal for TV series

Pol Allingham

Logo Icon