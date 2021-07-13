Soul star Leee John to take Canary Wharf stage marking 40 years of Imagination

Published: 11:22 AM July 13, 2021 Updated: 11:32 AM July 13, 2021

Leee John is performing in Canary Wharf as he celebrates the 40th anniversary of the band Imagination. - Credit: Bossamusic

Soul star Leee John is singing in Canary Wharf to mark the 40th anniversary of band Imagination.

The Friday night “up close and intimate" performance is at the Boisdale restaurant and music venue on July 16.

The Hackney-born R&B singer-songwriter had record sales of more than 30 million albums with Imagination including hits like Just An illusion, Flashback and In The Heat of the Night.

“It’s fair to say Leee John is one of the hardest-working men in music,” his publicist Archie Carmichael said. “Even today Imagination’s music continues with remixes and adaptations by major contemporary stars.”

Leee John, originally from Hackney, returns to east London for 40th anniversary gig - Credit: Nick Gibbons

The 2017 Retropia album, by Imagination and featuring Leee, had two UK Soul chart-toppers, Do It Right Now and Make Your Mind Up.

These were followed by Police and Thieves, paying homage to the classic anthem originally recorded in 1976 by Junior Murvin.

Friday’s performance at the Boisdale venue in Canary Wharf Shopping Centre in Cabot Square has Covid safety measures in place with face masks required.