Soul star Leee John to take Canary Wharf stage marking 40 years of Imagination
- Credit: Bossamusic
Soul star Leee John is singing in Canary Wharf to mark the 40th anniversary of band Imagination.
The Friday night “up close and intimate" performance is at the Boisdale restaurant and music venue on July 16.
The Hackney-born R&B singer-songwriter had record sales of more than 30 million albums with Imagination including hits like Just An illusion, Flashback and In The Heat of the Night.
“It’s fair to say Leee John is one of the hardest-working men in music,” his publicist Archie Carmichael said. “Even today Imagination’s music continues with remixes and adaptations by major contemporary stars.”
The 2017 Retropia album, by Imagination and featuring Leee, had two UK Soul chart-toppers, Do It Right Now and Make Your Mind Up.
You may also want to watch:
These were followed by Police and Thieves, paying homage to the classic anthem originally recorded in 1976 by Junior Murvin.
Friday’s performance at the Boisdale venue in Canary Wharf Shopping Centre in Cabot Square has Covid safety measures in place with face masks required.
Most Read
- 1 Battle of Cable Street veteran and ex-mayoress celebrates 104th birthday
- 2 Children come out to play as Bethnal Green road is closed to traffic
- 3 New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London
- 4 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
- 5 By-election called after Tower Hamlets councillor's death
- 6 Trial date set for MP Apsana Begum charged with 'housing fraud'
- 7 Leyton Orient hit fan with banning order over racist tweets towards England stars
- 8 Memories of 'brave' firefighters who died fighting warehouse blaze 30 years ago
- 9 Double murder charge 28 years after pensioners found dead in Bethnal Green
- 10 How East End's Angel & Crown pub got shot in the arm from Coca-Cola