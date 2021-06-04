News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Shop windows to show Roman Road's past and present

Mike Brooke

Published: 5:29 PM June 4, 2021   
Nailed... the woman who gets her manicure at Roman Road's Plane Tree salon.

A woman gets her manicure at Roman Road's Plane Tree salon. - Credit: Wedgely Snipes

Roman Road is hosting a public exhibition with 12 displays in shop windows to mark the past and present of the historic shopping area.  

Bethnal Green's Four Corners film gallery is organising a Roman Road Stories event from June 8 to 19 to “connect with community and heritage” after lockdown.  

Smile, you're on camera... ambulance crew snapped looking into Caffe Quarantacinque down Roman Road.

Ambulance crew members snapped looking into Caffe Quarantacinque down Roman Road. - Credit: Francesco Ragazzi

“The pandemic has been a reminder of the value of local high streets,” Four Corners archivist Ruby Rees-Sheridan told the East London Advertiser. “Film and photography can bring us together at a time of isolation.” 

Four Corners ran an open call last year for photographs documenting the culture of Roman Road.  

“We received some powerful images,” Ruby explained. “They ranged from classic street scenes to archive prints and contemporary portraits.” 

Sign of the times... Roman Road's Luminor Sign Co ready to paint the town red.

Sign of the times... Roman Road's Luminor Sign Co ready to paint the town red. - Credit: Emily Nolan

The 30 images going on show include a woman showing off brightly coloured nails and two ambulance workers snapped peering into a cafe window. 

A dozen businesses have been invited to display their favourite works including a hairdresser’s, pub and butcher’s, with snaps seen from the road where they were taken. 

Legs 11 (plus 2)... lingerie stallholder down the Roman Road.

A stall selling tights on Roman Road. - Credit: JJ Wyatt


