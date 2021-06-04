Shop windows to show Roman Road's past and present
- Credit: Wedgely Snipes
Roman Road is hosting a public exhibition with 12 displays in shop windows to mark the past and present of the historic shopping area.
Bethnal Green's Four Corners film gallery is organising a Roman Road Stories event from June 8 to 19 to “connect with community and heritage” after lockdown.
“The pandemic has been a reminder of the value of local high streets,” Four Corners archivist Ruby Rees-Sheridan told the East London Advertiser. “Film and photography can bring us together at a time of isolation.”
Four Corners ran an open call last year for photographs documenting the culture of Roman Road.
“We received some powerful images,” Ruby explained. “They ranged from classic street scenes to archive prints and contemporary portraits.”
You may also want to watch:
The 30 images going on show include a woman showing off brightly coloured nails and two ambulance workers snapped peering into a cafe window.
A dozen businesses have been invited to display their favourite works including a hairdresser’s, pub and butcher’s, with snaps seen from the road where they were taken.
Most Read
- 1 Police search park in Poplar after report of stabbing
- 2 Guilty: Men convicted over supply of handguns and ammunition
- 3 New basketball court splashes colour on drab Canary Wharf
- 4 Limehouse Link Tunnel closure causing traffic chaos and A13 delays
- 5 Working classes 'being pushed out by East End's gentrification'
- 6 Renters' Charter gets five year extension
- 7 Wapping garages-to-homes build to be named after victim of racist murder
- 8 Ex-police officer among group jailed for £850k intercept from rival gangs
- 9 Jailed: East End teacher who appeared on The Voice found pupils 'really cute'
- 10 How Half Moon Theatre is helping pupils 'bounce back' from Covid