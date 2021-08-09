Published: 4:07 PM August 9, 2021

A night of comedy to remember Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh is being staged at Bethnal Green’s Backyard comedy club.

The Jokes For Justin evening of stand-up comedy is hosted by Essex comedian of the year Josh James.

“Justin was such fun to be around,” Josh told the East London Advertiser. “He had a magic sense of humour which we are bringing to the East End just a stone’s throw from Orient.”

Justin made 276 Premier League appearances for Spurs, before taking on management roles with Newport County and Leyton Orient.

“His achievements as a tenacious left-back and commander-in-chief is the stuff of childhood dreams,” Josh added. “Yet Justin wore these achievements lightly, despite his success, in his ‘family first’ approach to life.”

Looking towards the Justin Edinburgh stand at Leyton Orient - Credit: Josh James

Justin steered Orient to the top of the National League and promotion back to the Football League in the 2018-19 season before he died after a heart attack. The club’s West stand has been renamed Justin Edinburgh stand.

The Sunday evening show on September 5 at the Backyard club in Cambridge Heath Road is in aid of the JE3 Foundation raising funds for more life-saving defibrillators.

The line-up includes Bob Mills, Seann Walsh, Kae Kurd, Maisie Adam, Lenny Sherman and Harriet Kemsley.