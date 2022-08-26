Interview

In the lead-up to the release of her newest album Natural Brown Prom Queen, Sudan Archives took to the stage at All Points East in Victoria Park.

Brittney Denise Parks, aka Sudan Archives, who was on stage at 4pm on August 25, said: "I feel like I was getting the crowd lit, getting them ready for the day."

She released her single NBPQ (Topless) earlier this year, and it is a track which deals with the issues of colourism and racism.

The Cincinatti-born singer and violinist spoke about the lyrics of NBPQ (Topless): "At the bridge, I'm saying 'get that camera out my face 'cause they be lightening things/I'm a natural brown prom queen'.

"Sometimes when people take pictures they make you lighter but metaphorically the world is also trying to make all s**t lighter.

"That's what you see on the runway; you just see light skin s**t but that's not all of beauty."

She continued: "I'm natural, I'm brown and I'm cute. I'm speaking on colourism because it's a real issue in all cultures. Everyone's trying to be something they're not and look a certain standard [of beauty] and that's not reality."

She added that her song Selfish Soul also deals with racial prejudice: "My sister got fired from her job because she wore her afro one day.

"That was my first experience of realising people are racist and discriminatory towards natural hair.

"That's why I cut that s**t off one day; I just cut it all off.

"I felt like it was just like having sex; the water on your head feels so good when you're just in the shower...If you can hear the story and think 'that is f**ked up', you can realise that if people are being s**tty, just cut them off, cut the ties off."

Caroline Polachek, Caribou, and Tame Impala also performed at All Points East on August 25.

The festival will continue until Sunday 28 August.