Published: 12:55 PM June 8, 2021

A summer fair is set to be put on at 25 locations around Aldgate and Whitechapel to bring the community out in the sun after months of lockdown.

The two-week Summer in Aldgate exhibition, which is scheduled to start on June 25, brings together large-scale lanterns, creative window displays, artworks, film, sound pieces and photos that emerged during the Covid emergency.

“The pandemic brought the best out of the community which the festival is harnessing,” City of London Corporation’s community chairman Ruby Sayed explained.

“The exhibition will be a chance for the community to finally come together as lockdown restrictions ease to celebrate the people that live, work and study in the area.”

St George and the Dragon display at Kahaila cafe during Aldgate winter festival. - Credit: Egle Griniute

The first-ever Summer in Aldgate exhibition evolves from the annual Aldgate in Winter festival, which started in 2017 with its lantern parade and winter fair in Aldgate Square that couldn’t be staged this year because of the emergency.

Large lanterns were exhibited in windows instead, including Toynbee Hall, while online events were put on such as performances and wellbeing sessions.