Team GB's Tokyo 2020 triathlon gold medallists to race at Canary Wharf

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:14 AM August 9, 2021   
Great Britain's Jessica Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee on

Great Britain's Jessica Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee, who won gold in the triathlon mixed relay at Tokyo 2020, are set to race around Canary Wharf next month. - Credit: PA

Team GB gold medallists from Tokyo 2020 will be racing in a Super League triathlon being staged at Canary Wharf next month. 

Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown picked up silvers in the men's and women's individual triathlons before teaming up with Jonathan Brownlee and Jessica Learmonth as Great Britain stormed to gold in the mixed relay event.  

All four are on the roster for September’s triathlon championship series which kicks off at West India Quay. Spectators can cheer them on along with Rio 2016 bronze medallist Vicky Holland.  

The event is free for spectators at West India Quay on September 5 — when east London hosts the Formula One-style professional league before it goes on tour abroad.

Around 40 athletes are competing at each event on a single day over Super League’s short, sharp formats. 

Events are staged on a stadium-like course, so spectators can get an up-close view. It starts at 11.30am, with more details online before the triathlon series then goes on tour to Munich, Jersey and Malibu.

