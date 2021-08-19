Free festival at Victoria Park to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh
- Credit: Rehan Jamil
A free community festival is planned at Victoria Park for this year’s 50th anniversary of Bangladesh independence.
It’s part of a nine-month programme of arts, culture and history that began in March to commemorate the 1971 birth of a nation that was formally part of Pakistan.
A day of free entertainment in Victoria Park on August 31 is linked to All Points East’s three-day “Neighbourhood” events.
This includes folk dance workshops in the dance tent 2.30-4.30pm with Showmi Dance company taking audiences through a journey of traditional folk dance all the way to the vibrant world of Bollywood.
Other activities include Tamarind Theatre’s storyteller Rez Kabir in Story Legends, dramatized reading and poetry by Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and a talk on Bangladesh by the Swadhinata Trust.
You may also want to watch:
A live concert from Bangladesh starts at 1pm on an outdoor cinema screen organised through the British Council Digital Collaboration fund to develop global cultural partnerships.
