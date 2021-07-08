News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Holiday activities to do with the kids this summer

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:56 PM July 8, 2021   
Urban Adventure Base in Mile End in 2018

Scaling the heights... at Mile End's Urban Adventure Base in 2018 - Credit: Kois Miah

Wondering what to do with children in the summer is enough to make mum and dad climb the wall.

But youngsters can do the wall climbing instead at the Mile End Climbing Wall, one of 200 summer activities being put on by Tower Hamlets Council.

Activities include adventure play, football, wildlife exploring, athletics, drama, theatre, family play, cooking workshops and even teddy bear picnics, all to help parents keep youngsters active from now and through the school holidays.  

Children from Hague and Stewart Headlam schools join the mayor John Biggs to launch summer of activities programme

Children from Hague and Stewart Headlam schools join the mayor John Biggs to launch summer of activities programme - Credit: LBTH

Weavers Fields playground in Bethnal Green has been fitted with new play equipment for children with special needs and disabilities. 

All events will follow the latest government guidance on Covid-19.

Like a spider up the wall... young lad at the Urban Adventure Base in 2018 as mayor John Biggs watches

Like a spider up the wall... young lad at the Urban Adventure Base in 2018 as mayor John Biggs watches - Credit: Kois Miah

Here's a sample...

Wall Climbing 

Children have the chance to do a combination of roped climbing and bouldering with this taster session into the sports.   

July 19, Mile End Climbing Wall, Haverfield Road.

Energy Kidz Summer Holiday Club

July 12 -16 and 19 - 23, Canary Wharf College, East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs. Open to all children aged four to 12

Tower Project summer scheme

Activities will include arts and crafts, sensory play, water therapy, sports, gardening, cooking and off-site local trips. 

Free respite service for referred youngsters only, structured programme to meet individual needs.

July 19-23, Phoenix School, 49 Bow Road. 

Walk and Talk

A session to support children up to 11 years old with their emotional wellbeing by walking, talking and exploring nature.

July 22, Gunmakers Wharf entrance, Victoria Park.

Animal Handling

Kids can make some furry friends the Mudchute Farm pets’ corner and experience handling a variety of farm animals.

July 28, Mudchute Farm, Pier Street E14 3HP.

Art in the Park with SPLASH

Youngsters aged five to 15, accompanied, can try their hand at drawing magic plants.

July 30, King Edward Memorial Park (Bowls Green), The Highway, London, E1W 3HT.

For more information on summer activities being held by Tower Hamlets, visit https://www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/News_events/Events/Events.aspx

