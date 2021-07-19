News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do

Dennis Severs' 1724 house of Huguenot shadows to reopen in Spitalfields

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 1:41 PM July 19, 2021   
The house of shadows in Folgate Street

The house of shadows in Folgate Street - Credit: Spitalfields Trust

An old East End house which had its electricity ripped out to be turned back to the 18th century is reopening to the public after a year in lockdown.

The original Huguenot merchant’s dwelling was derelict when American storyteller Dennis Severs came to Spitalfields in 1979. 

Dennis Severs in the 18th century Huguenot house he restored in 1979

Dennis Severs in the 18th century Huguenot house he restored in 1979 - Credit: Spitalfields Trust

He bought the run-down terraced property in Folgate Street just before it was to be demolished.  

The Spitalfields Trust, led by TV historian Dan Cruickshank stepped in to help him restore its five storeys to its original 18th-century glory. 

That meant ripping out the wiring and wall sockets, replacing the lighting with candles, removing carpets and any mod cons like running water to tell the story of an imaginary Huguenot family living in 1724.  

You may also want to watch:

The trust reopens the house on July 29 for time travellers to stroll back through three centuries in Severs’ footsteps. 

Tours that Severs himself gave when he opened the house in 1980 have been recreated.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid cases continue to go up across east London
  2. 2 Man dies on Isle of Dogs
  3. 3 Protest in Brick Lane planned over Truman Brewery scheme
  1. 4 Covid unit reopens at Royal London as new cases spike
  2. 5 TV's Dan Cruickshank in 'last stand' to stop Truman office block plan
  3. 6 Tube line suspended and other travel updates for this week
  4. 7 'We need taller ladder for fire rescue,' Tower Hamlets councillor urges
  5. 8 Pedestrian seriously injured after car allegedly mounts pavement
  6. 9 East London man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offence
  7. 10 Stolen Land Rover drives onto train tracks in high-speed police chase

Dennis Severs died of cancer at the age of 51. But his legacy of the Huguenot house at 18 Folgate Street lives on. 

How Dennis Severs imagined his 18th century house would have looked if left derelict 300 years

How Dennis Severs imagined his 18th century house would have looked if left derelict 300 years - Credit: Spitalfields Trust


East London News
Whitechapel News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Northern Ireland's Lee Hodson

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient boss still looking to add to his squad as he assesses...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
A man wearing a face mask on Oxford Street, London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns that coron

Coronavirus

New data shows steep spike in Covid cases across east London

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Beattie Orwell turns 104

Battle of Cable Street veteran and ex-mayoress celebrates 104th birthday

Mike Brooke

person
Room to cycle safely after school in Bethnal Green

Children come out to play as Bethnal Green road is closed to traffic

Mike Brooke

person