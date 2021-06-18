Live audience ban forces east London talent show to go on YouTube
- Credit: ELAM
The annual showcase of talent from youngsters graduating at East London Arts and Music college has had to go online this year because of a ban on public performances during the pandemic.
The lockdown has meant that trainees are unable to perform their works on stage at their Bromley-by-Bow training centre — so this year’s showcase will be shown on YouTube instead on June 28 and 30.
"The show is really important to us as a team and as individuals,” aspiring marketing director Rainar Goering said. “This event will be showing hidden talents which will help the industry see what students are capable of creating.”
The show is called Unseen, Unheard, Unplayed, which features films, music and games produced by the trainees. It is being streamed as three 20-minute events on the ELAM YouTube channel hosted by TV and radio presenter Swarzy Macaly, who also interviews the trainees.
Previous shows served up breakthrough performances from Aeris Roves, who has been signed up by Sony RCA and Phoebe AXA, which recently made the Radio 1 playlist.
The online show is the first large-scale showcase the college has undertaken since Covid prevented public audiences at the performance centre in Maltings Close, next to Bromley-by-Bow Underground station, since March last year.
But it’s not just music and film talent that is being served up online on June 28 and 30. The college now has a growing reputation for game designing which has had an impact on the industry since it opened seven years ago.
Playstation London Studios lead designer Ben Furneaux said: “The college is home to the next generation of game dev superheroes who are all refining their craft at a high level.”
Recruiting has started for September’s intake at East London Arts and Music college for 16- to 19-year-olds interested in pursuing careers in music, film and TV production as well as games design.
The college opened in 2014 and claims to launch careers regularly for an up-and-coming generation of music, film and games design talent.