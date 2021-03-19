News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do

Drama taking on gang culture myths shot by director from Isle of Dogs

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:18 AM March 19, 2021   
Niyi Towolawi

False Paradise was directed by 44-year-old Niyi Towolawi. - Credit: Quincy

A "heartfelt" drama exposing myths about gang culture and its threat to family life has been released online.

False Paradise was directed by Niyi Towolawi who lives in the Isle of Dogs.

The 44-year-old said: "I was attracted to this project for its rawness and authenticity in exploring the consequences of gang activities, especially on loved ones who are often forced to pick up the pieces.

"The actors, through a process of full immersion, can easily be mistaken as playing real characters.

"I wanted to capture this world in a cinematic style yet from a participant’s perspective and this influenced the visual style that attempts to place the viewer in the scene."

You may also want to watch:

False Paradise tells the story of Darren, a young black man battling to escape his past to create a stable life for his daughter Courtney after the loss of her mum.

Writer and producer Sylvia Amanquah said: "False Paradise was created out of me wanting to tell a story of inner-city street culture and the challenges young people experience.

Most Read

  1. 1 Are you the one-in-three over 65s in Tower Hamlets who hasn't had Covid jab yet?
  2. 2 Former Leyton Orient boss Embleton reveals the targets being altered led to his departure
  3. 3 Time running out to apply for cash to remove fire-risk cladding
  1. 4 Appeal for dashcam footage following stabbing in Stepney churchyard
  2. 5 Former Orient boss Ross Embleton is keen to get another crack in management
  3. 6 East End ready for Bangladesh 50th anniversary with a Brick Lane makeover
  4. 7 Arrests in east London over 'murder conspiracy' probe after shots fired in street
  5. 8 Bethnal Green teacher jabs at 'conspiracy' theory that stops pupils getting Covid vaccine
  6. 9 'We'll help stop global warming by recycling more' Tower Hamlets council promises
  7. 10 Jailed: East End county lines dealers who peddled heroin and crack cocaine

"Growing up, I lost a lot of friends to drugs, prison and violent deaths. This is what influenced me. I wanted to show street life does not have a positive outcome and to deter young people from going down this road.

"I wanted to show this through a heartfelt story, not the typical drug-dealing, over-exaggerated violent short films and online series which I have seen over the years."

Rashid Matabaro plays Darren, who has to prove himself to Courtney’s grandmother to gain custody of his daughter.

She believes Darren’s old lifestyle makes him incapable of looking after her, and Darren wants to prove he is responsible enough.

Pierre Wilson-Cox, Rashid Matabaro, Dwayne Lewis and Kayode Cole.

False Paradise features (left to right) Pierre Wilson-Cox, Rashid Matabaro, Dwayne Lewis and Kayode Cole. - Credit: Quincy

However, he gets caught up in a gang war between drug dealer JMoney (Dwayne Lewis), his right-hand man CJ (Kayode Cole) and rival Kane (Pierre Wilson-Cox), putting his dream of being a good dad in jeopardy.

Now in its second season, False Paradise from Hardknock Productions was filmed in neighbouring Newham and is now available to watch on YouTube.

Film
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Tower of London

Tower Hamlets to look into applying to become Royal borough

Rachael Burford, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Met Police raid a property as part of Operation Continuum

Arrests as police step up drugs raids

Mike Brooke

person
Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow

Man banned from contacting MPs for 12 years after campaign of threats...

Rachael Burford, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
sarah everard

Crime

More than 2,000 reports of stalking and harassment in East End last year

Jon King

Author Picture Icon