Film festival idea is floated at St Katherine Docks

Watching the big picture in the docks on a floating screen - Credit: St Catharine's

A “floating film festival” returns to St Katharine Docks marina by Tower Bridge for the first winter festive season after lockdown.

Movie classics being screened include Home Alone, ending with The Muppet Christmas Carol from November 29 to December 5.

Film fans may need to grab a blanket on the quayside to watch the big screen on a floating pontoon in the dock.

Seasonal drinks like mulled wine are served up with mince pies and hot chocolate, while St Katharine’s is lit up for the yuletide season with its 30ft Marble Quay Christmas tree and the marina decked out in lights.

Screenings are held at 7pm with extra matinees at 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are £15 plus a booking fee online.

Monday, November 29: Love Actually (2003) 7pm

You may also want to watch:

Tuesday, November 30: Elf (2003) 7pm

Thursday, December 2: Home Alone (1990) 7pm

Friday, December 3: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) 7pm

Saturday December 4: Arthur Christmas (2011) 2pm and Last Christmas (2019) 7pm

Sunday, December 5: The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) 2pm