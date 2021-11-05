Film festival idea is floated at St Katherine Docks
- Credit: St Catharine's
A “floating film festival” returns to St Katharine Docks marina by Tower Bridge for the first winter festive season after lockdown.
Movie classics being screened include Home Alone, ending with The Muppet Christmas Carol from November 29 to December 5.
Film fans may need to grab a blanket on the quayside to watch the big screen on a floating pontoon in the dock.
Seasonal drinks like mulled wine are served up with mince pies and hot chocolate, while St Katharine’s is lit up for the yuletide season with its 30ft Marble Quay Christmas tree and the marina decked out in lights.
Screenings are held at 7pm with extra matinees at 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are £15 plus a booking fee online.
Monday, November 29: Love Actually (2003) 7pm
You may also want to watch:
Tuesday, November 30: Elf (2003) 7pm
Thursday, December 2: Home Alone (1990) 7pm
Friday, December 3: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) 7pm
Saturday December 4: Arthur Christmas (2011) 2pm and Last Christmas (2019) 7pm
Sunday, December 5: The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) 2pm