Film festival idea is floated at St Katherine Docks

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 1:19 PM November 5, 2021
Watching the big picture in the docks on a floating screen

Watching the big picture in the docks on a floating screen

A “floating film festival” returns to St Katharine Docks marina by Tower Bridge for the first winter festive season after lockdown. 

Movie classics being screened include Home Alone, ending with The Muppet Christmas Carol from November 29 to December 5.  

Film fans may need to grab a blanket on the quayside to watch the big screen on a floating pontoon in the dock.  

Seasonal drinks like mulled wine are served up with mince pies and hot chocolate, while St Katharine’s is lit up for the yuletide season with its 30ft Marble Quay Christmas tree and the marina decked out in lights.

Screenings are held at 7pm with extra matinees at 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are £15 plus a booking fee online

Monday, November 29: Love Actually (2003) 7pm 

Tuesday, November 30: Elf (2003) 7pm 

Thursday, December 2: Home Alone (1990) 7pm 

Friday, December 3: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) 7pm  

Saturday December 4: Arthur Christmas (2011) 2pm and Last Christmas (2019) 7pm 

Sunday, December 5: The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) 2pm  

Floating film fest, November 29 to December 5

Floating film fest, November 29 to December 5

