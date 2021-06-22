News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Things to do

Centenary exhibition of first Everest attempt opens in Shoreditch

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 10:12 PM June 22, 2021   
Centenary exhibition for first Everest attempts 

Centenary exhibition for first Everest attempts - Credit: Alpine Club

Secrets about the first failed bid to conquer Everest 100 years ago have gone on show in Shoreditch to mark its centenary. 

The Alpine Club is mounting a public display at its east London base camp HQ from June 22 with never-before-seen photographs, documents and artefacts from several expedition attempts in the 1920s. 

1924 expedition when Irvine and Mallory (standing, left) both died

1924 expedition when Irvine and Mallory (standing, left) both died. - Credit: John Noel

The attempts include George Mallory and Sandy Irvine, who died in 1924 in pursuit of getting to the top of the world’s tallest mountain.  

“These men lived in the true age of exploration,” renowned mountaineer and former Alpine Club president John Porter said. “They were driven by the need to escape the aftermath of the Great War and a desire to be the first to reach the ‘third pole’ by incredible bravery.” 

Last day of 1921 expedition camp at 19,000ft, with 200-mile march back to Darjeeling

Last day of 1921 expedition camp at 19,000ft, with 200-mile march back to Darjeeling - Credit: Howard Somervell

It wasn’t until 1953 that New Zealander Edmund Hillary, later knighted, and Nepalese sherpa Tenzing Norgay finally made the summit 29,000ft above sea level at 11.30am on May 29.  

You may also want to watch:

Everest: By Those Who Were There will be at the Alpine Club, Charlotte Street, off Great Eastern Street, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 noon to 5.30pm until October 17, but closed during August.

Booking only because of Covid restrictions - email: admin@alpine-club.org.uk. 

Finch testing oxygen equipment in 1922.

Finch testing oxygen equipment in 1922. - Credit: Alpine Club

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: Bethnal Green man who tried to buy hand grenade to use on police
  2. 2 Police bid to trace man in connection with Tube station sex assault
  3. 3 Tributes paid after Tower Hamlets councillor dies at 40
  1. 4 Trial date set for MP Apsana Begum charged with 'housing fraud'
  2. 5 Met launches summer operation as teen killings surge
  3. 6 Former Leyton Orient striker Lee Angol joins Bradford City
  4. 7 Whitechapel lab to research East End's high throat cancer rates
  5. 8 Clouds, rain and sunny intervals: East London weather forecast this week
  6. 9 Docklands man pleads guilty to firearms offences
  7. 10 Driver threatened at gunpoint in Bromley-by-Bow carjacking
Shoreditch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hull City's Tom Eaves (right) and Crewe Alexandra's Omar Beckles (left) battle for the ball during t

Leyton Orient

It's been a busy week at Leyton Orient with plenty of signings expected

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
John Pierce campaigning to save Bethnal Green's One Stop Shop council services in 2013 soon after elected a councillor.

Friends of John Pierce compiling 'book of memories' for his family

Mike Brooke

person
Hussam Bashraheil was reported missing in February

Missing People

Police renew appeal over disappearance of man last seen in Poplar

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccine. Covid-19 cases have risen considerably in Islington

Coronavirus

Delta variant accounts for majority of Covid cases in much of east London

Daniel Gayne

person
Comments powered by Disqus