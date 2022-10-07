News
Tower Hamlets pub reopens following £209,000 revamp
- Credit: Stonegate Group
A pub in Bow has reopened its doors following refurbishments worth £209,000.
The revamp of The Little Driver on Bow Road was funded by pub management company Stonegate Group.
Lisa Sanders, pub operator, said: "The refurbishment of this popular East End pub couldn't come at a better time with the football season now well and truly underway.
"Bow is a fantastic area, with a fantastic bunch of regulars who create a great atmosphere here at the pub."
The pub has been updated with a new illuminated dartboard and extra tables in the garden.
It also boasts a new four-screen TV wall, which will be used to show BT Sport and Sky Sports daily.
Lisa added: "Feedback from our guests on the refurbishment has been really positive with everyone pleased to see The Little Driver back open with its new look.
"I really couldn't be happier with how it's turned out as we look into a bright future as a place for friends and family to meet."