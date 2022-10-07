News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tower Hamlets pub reopens following £209,000 revamp

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 2:26 PM October 7, 2022
Outside of The Little Driver

The Little Driver is known for being popular with local football fans - Credit: Stonegate Group

A pub in Bow has reopened its doors following refurbishments worth £209,000.

The revamp of The Little Driver on Bow Road was funded by pub management company Stonegate Group.

Lisa Sanders, pub operator, said: "The refurbishment of this popular East End pub couldn't come at a better time with the football season now well and truly underway.

"Bow is a fantastic area, with a fantastic bunch of regulars who create a great atmosphere here at the pub."

The pub has been updated with a new illuminated dartboard and extra tables in the garden.

seating and dartboard the Little Driver

The illuminated dartboard can be used by pub guests - Credit: Stonegate Group

It also boasts a new four-screen TV wall, which will be used to show BT Sport and Sky Sports daily.

Bar and 4-wall TV at the Little Driver

The Little Driver is known for showing the football during West Ham home games - Credit: Stonegate Group

Lisa added: "Feedback from our guests on the refurbishment has been really positive with everyone pleased to see The Little Driver back open with its new look.

"I really couldn't be happier with how it's turned out as we look into a bright future as a place for friends and family to meet."

