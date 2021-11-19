'Pay what you can' pop-up vegan cafe comes to Brick Lane this weekend
- Credit: Mr Organic
A vegan café inviting customers to "pay what they can" - with proceeds going to charity - is popping up in the heart of Brick Lane this weekend.
The plant-based café with a community twist is being launched by food company Mr Organic in partnership with Canvas Café at 42 Hanbury Street for tomorrow and Sunday (November 20 and 21) only.
The Italian-inspired menu will have no prices and highlights the Islington-based Mr Organic’s Italian roots, featuring warm, sit-down meals along with grab-and-go treats.
A spokesperson said: “Mr Organic would love to invite everyone to join them to eat good food, at a price you can afford - even if that means on the house - all while doing good for the local community.
"Food tastes better when it’s made with care and positivity.”
Items include a sharing board with aubergine dip, breadsticks, sundried tomato hummus and warm focaccia; breaded artichokes; caponata with tomatoes; sourdough bruschetta; arancini and salame di chocolato.
Every penny spent in the pop-up cafe will be donated to local charity partner Rhythms of Life to support its Christmas campaign.
