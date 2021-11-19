News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Pay what you can' pop-up vegan cafe comes to Brick Lane this weekend

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:18 PM November 19, 2021
Islington's Mr Organic is behind the Brick Lane venture

A vegan café inviting customers to "pay what they can" - with proceeds going to charity - is popping up in the heart of Brick Lane this weekend.

The plant-based café with a community twist is being launched by food company Mr Organic in partnership with Canvas Café at 42 Hanbury Street for tomorrow and Sunday (November 20 and 21) only.

The Italian-inspired menu will have no prices and highlights the Islington-based Mr Organic’s Italian roots, featuring warm, sit-down meals along with grab-and-go treats.

The front of the Mr Organic "pay what you can" cafe

A spokesperson said: “Mr Organic would love to invite everyone to join them to eat good food, at a price you can afford - even if that means on the house - all while doing good for the local community.

"Food tastes better when it’s made with care and positivity.”

Items include a sharing board with aubergine dip, breadsticks, sundried tomato hummus and warm focaccia; breaded artichokes; caponata with tomatoes; sourdough bruschetta; arancini and salame di chocolato.

Every penny spent in the pop-up cafe will be donated to local charity partner Rhythms of Life to support its Christmas campaign.

A sharing board available at the Mr Organic pop-up cafe on Brick Lane

